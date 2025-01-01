Guenther Family offer words of thanks for community’s support

Mayor Doyle:

As you are aware, there was a two-alarm fire on the morning of Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. The fire was at 56 Hamilton Ave. That home belonged to my aunt Mary Beth, who she shared with her longtime boyfriend Martin Wilson.

Unfortunately, both persons were victims to the fire and the house that has been in our family for over 60 years appears to have severe structural damage and will more than likely have to razed.

This event has been a crushing blow to our family, friends and other citizens from the Town of Kearny where Mary Beth has lived her whole life.

It is on that note that it would not be fitting to take a moment to thank the Town of Kearny.

The Kearny Police Department, the Kearny Fire Department and all others involved in trying their absolute hardest to extinguish the fire and save the residents of “56” should not go unnoticed.

During this trying time in our lives, every member of these departments have treated us with sympathy and respect.

We appreciate the valiant efforts these men and women exhausted that early morning into early afternoon to do all they could.

With deep gratitude & respect,

The Guenther Family

