Guenther Family offer words of thanks for community’s support

Mayor Doyle:
As you are aware, there was a two-alarm fire on the morning of Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. The fire was at 56 Hamilton Ave. That home belonged to my aunt Mary Beth, who she shared with her longtime boyfriend Martin Wilson.
Unfortunately, both persons were victims to the fire and the house that has been in our family for over 60 years appears to have severe structural damage and will more than likely have to razed.
This event has been a crushing blow to our family, friends and other citizens from the Town of Kearny where Mary Beth has lived her whole life.
It is on that note that it would not be fitting to take a moment to thank the Town of Kearny.
The Kearny Police Department, the Kearny Fire Department and all others involved in trying their absolute hardest to extinguish the fire and save the residents of “56” should not go unnoticed.
During this trying time in our lives, every member of these departments have treated us with sympathy and respect.
We appreciate the valiant efforts these men and women exhausted that early morning into early afternoon to do all they could.
With deep gratitude & respect,
The Guenther Family
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.