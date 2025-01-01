It’s time for our annual New Year wish list and predictions

How is it 2025? I can’t be the only one who has said this more than one time in recent days. It seems like a minute ago we were worrying whether computers would work when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2000. Yet here we are and as we begin the new year, let’s throw out some wishes and wild predictions for the New Year.

 In Kearny, there will be at least 15 candidates for municipal office in the June primary.

For mayor, expect incumbent Carol Jean Doyle to square off against a Democrat — who will it be though? The name we’re most hearing is George Zapata.

Then, in November, that winner will square off against Sydney J. Ferreira again for a four-year term. Or will Leo Vartan pull an 11th-hour about-face and decide to run for the first time since he lost to Peter J. McIntyre in 1997.

Perhaps the biggest unknown is whether incumbent Richard Konopka (hope we spelled that correctly, Rich) will seek another term? Regardless, expect him to face a primary.

The other three incumbents, Marytrine DeCastro, Fred Esteves and Jerry Ficeto, will also likely be primaried.

However, we expect that triumvirate to be on the ballot, again, in November, regardless of who they might face.

 In North Arlington, expect to see tremendous and noticeable progress on the new senior citizen housing complex. This will be the culmination of years of preparation by Mayor Daniel H. Pronti and the Borough Council and the greatest accomplishment for all involved.

 East Newark Mayor Dina Grilo’s decision to promote Junior Fiori and Billy Erezuma to sergeant will lead to incredible progress for the East Newark Police Department. And, the new civilian director of the department will see tremendous success in a borough that is seeing progress at rates never before seen.

 Lyndhurst Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso will give more thought to the closure and the Ridge Road NJ Transit station. With new apartments coming across the street, the re-evaluation of supporting the closure will be consequential for all involved.

 Harrison Councilman Larry Bennett will finally announce his run for mayor. He’s been thinking about it for a long time and it would be the culmination of a storied career, both as a civilian and as an elected official. What remains to-be-determined — will Mayor James A. Fife also run, again, for the seat?

 Belleville Mayor Michael A. Melham will continue to make waves — locally, across the state, around the country and globally.

And he will continue to oversee Belleville’s strongest renaissance in decades, making the township a most desirable place to live and raise a family.

The opinions expressed herein are solely those of the writer.

