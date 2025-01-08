Pronti: North Arlington remains quite strong entering 2025

North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti reflected on the positive and ongoing initiatives in the Borough during his annual “State of the Borough”address at the municipal reorganization meeting Jan. 3.

In his address, Pronti spoke about the borough’s efforts to vastly improve communication and accessibility, including the launch of a new smartphone app, expanded social media communications and the bi-annual North Arlington News newsletter. He highlighted that the 2024 municipal tax bill, on the average North Arlington home, has remained unchanged since 2017, demonstrating the borough’s fiscal responsibility and commitment to taxpayers.

Pronti also discussed how the Borough Council has strengthened relationships with key stakeholders such as the Passaic Valley Water Commission, Holy Cross Cemetery and the Board of Education, which have contributed to the borough’s ongoing development.

The mayor also previewed significant redevelopment projects aimed at transforming vacant properties into valuable community resources, with long-term tax benefits.

One key proposal would be to seek a developer to convert the site of the shuttered Melray’s Furniture Store (45 Ridge Road) into a hybrid (retail and parking) structure. The bottom floor would consist of retail storefronts which would drive residents and visitors into the region, and the upper floor would hold a parking garage with much needed municipal and retail parking spaces. The garage would be accessed via a ramp directly from Garden Terrace.

Another ongoing improvement is the acquisition of the former Comcast property. Which will provide off-street parking for those attending sporting events at Rip Collins and Mellino Fields (141 River Road). The new parking lot also has the potential to provide an overnight option for permitted residents along the western slope.

Pronti also expressed pride and appreciation in the borough’s employees, especially department heads, whom he praised for leading by example and setting a high standard for public service.

At the meeting, incumbent Pronti swore-in Councilmembers Allison Sheedy and Brian Fitzhenry for their newest terms.

Councilman Mario Karcic will once again serve as Council President and Councilman Kirk DelRusso was nominated by his fellow council members to serve as Council Vice President. Both were then sworn in by the mayor.

Fire Chief Mark Zidiak, First Deputy Fire Chief Robert Fellrath and Second Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Piscal were also sworn in at the meeting.

Pronti and the council announced the appointments of volunteers to their respective municipal boards and commissions.

“I set annual goals for the borough at each reorganization meeting. It is always a great feeling to report that our goals are being met and to give an update on the ones that are still progressing,” the mayor said. “Between parking improvements, redevelopment projects, and enhancements to the quality of life around North Arlington, our Borough is set up for a great 2025.”

