Giangeruso, commissioners honor Shinnick for dedication to Lyndhurst Municipal Alliance

Joseph Shinnick was recognized recently by Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso and the Board of Commissioners for his nine years of dedicated service to the Lyndhurst Municipal Alliance. Shinnick served as coordinator of the organization since its inception in 2016. He stepped down from his post early last year to pursue other civic opportunities. Because of his efforts throughout the years, students, residents, seniors and veterans alike have all benefited from the drug, alcohol and mental-health awareness presentations he brought to the Lyndhurst.
