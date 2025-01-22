Obituaries for Jan. 22, 2025

Alexander Forfar

Alexander Forfar died at home Jan. 16, 2025.

He was 77.

Born in Kearny, he moved to North Arlington in 1975.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass will celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Son of the late Hugh and Marie (nee Clark) Forfar, Alex was the beloved husband of Ruthie (nee Magenheimer) and loving uncle of Nicole (Jimmy), Kayce, Jackie (Kelvin), BJ, Melissa, Jace, Jaydon, Peyton and Bryce. He also was the brother-in-law of Joan Magenheimer (Gregg Sharkey).

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Association of Marians in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Marion Borek

Marion Borek died Jan. 14, 2025.

She was 95.

Born in Harrison, she was a lifelong resident.

Visiting with a prayers service took place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John, in 1962.

Marion was a trustee, Eucharistic Minister and lector at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Harrison. She was honored by the New Jersey School Board Association for being a member for 34 years. She was also honored by the State of New Jersey Senate and General Assembly for her service to the Town of Harrison and being Deputy Town Clerk.

Secretary to the mayor of Harrison for two administrations, Marion served as county committeewoman for 32 years. She was honored by the Pulaski Club for her dedication and service to her community. She received a citation of merit from New Jersey Mayor Association for service to the Town of Harrison for 61 years. She was also Deputy Grand Marshall of the West Hudson St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...