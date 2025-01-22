Obituaries for Jan. 22, 2025

Alexander Forfar
Alexander Forfar died at home Jan. 16, 2025.
He was 77.
Born in Kearny, he moved to North Arlington in 1975.
Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass will celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.
Son of the late Hugh and Marie (nee Clark) Forfar, Alex was the beloved husband of Ruthie (nee Magenheimer) and loving uncle of Nicole (Jimmy), Kayce, Jackie (Kelvin), BJ, Melissa, Jace, Jaydon, Peyton and Bryce. He also was the brother-in-law of Joan Magenheimer (Gregg Sharkey).
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Association of Marians in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Marion Borek
Marion Borek died Jan. 14, 2025.
She was 95.
Born in Harrison, she was a lifelong resident.
Visiting with a prayers service took place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John, in 1962.
Marion was a trustee, Eucharistic Minister and lector at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Harrison. She was honored by the New Jersey School Board Association for being a member for 34 years. She was also honored by the State of New Jersey Senate and General Assembly for her service to the Town of Harrison and being Deputy Town Clerk.
Secretary to the mayor of Harrison for two administrations, Marion served as county committeewoman for 32 years. She was honored by the Pulaski Club for her dedication and service to her community. She received a citation of merit from New Jersey Mayor Association for service to the Town of Harrison for 61 years. She was also Deputy Grand Marshall of the West Hudson St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.