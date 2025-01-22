North Arlington breaks ground on 6 new townhomes

A former commercial and industrial parcel in North Arlington is being rejuvenated as the site for new single-family homes.

Borough officials joined with Mountain Way Development Co. of Fairfield Jan. 16 to break ground for six, one-family townhouses at 610 Schuyler Ave. There will be two structures on the site, each with three homes, in a small community known as the “Townhomes at Canterbury.”

“This project is the latest in our ongoing efforts to bring quality redevelopment to North Arlington,” Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “This one-acre site, which sits directly across from a residential neighborhood, has been an eyesore that we have been eager to address.

“After many back and forth proposals between our Redevelopment Agency and the developer, this project is being transformed into an extension of the residential neighborhood. We did not feel comfortable with an apartment building at this location and knowing the community doesn’t want to see trucks, gravel and construction equipment from their windows, residents will soon see well-manicured lawns and well-designed, attractive homes. We could not be more pleased.”

The homes, each nearing 2,700 square feet, will include spacious living areas and high-quality finishes. With two bedrooms, four bathrooms (two full, two half), a home office, nine-foot-high ceilings and an insulated attached garage on each unit, the townhouses are ideal for commuters and empty-nesters. Despite the fact this is a townhouse community, there will be no homeowner association fees.

Pete Rizzuto, a Mountain Way partner, said the units will sell for the mid-to-upper $700,000s. Construction will begin as soon as warmer weather arrives, with occupancy planned for late summer.

