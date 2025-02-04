Applications for new Kearny Hometown Heroes banners available Feb. 10

Applications for the wildly popular Kearny Hometown Heroes Banner program reopen Monday, Feb. 10. The program, aimed at honoring and recognizing the brave men and women who are either military veterans or active military members who live or have previously lived in Kearny, is presented by the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone (KUEZ) and the Mayor Carol Jean Doyle and the Town Council in partnership with the American Legion Post No. 99, VFW Post No. 1302-Wilson-Gugelman and West Hudson Marine Corp League.

Applications will be accepted through March 24.

Sponsors may be families, friends, businesses or organizations.

Each banner will be available for sponsorship at a cost of $110, which includes installation and features the name, photograph and service details of the hero.

Banners will be displayed throughout Kearny from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.

Printed Kearny Hometown Heroes application forms are available at Kearny Town Hall, the KUEZ office (Town Hall Annex rear entrance) and at each of the UVO houses along Belgrove Drive. Forms may be downloaded at www.kearnynj.org, or completed digitally at https://tinyurl.com/HometownHeroesForm.

For additional information, call (201) 697-1409 or send an email to email KUEZ@kearnynj.org.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...