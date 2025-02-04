Applications for new Kearny Hometown Heroes banners available Feb. 10

Applications for the wildly popular Kearny Hometown Heroes Banner program reopen Monday, Feb. 10. The program, aimed at honoring and recognizing the brave men and women who are either military veterans or active military members who live or have previously lived in Kearny, is presented by the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone (KUEZ) and the Mayor Carol Jean Doyle and the Town Council in partnership with the American Legion Post No. 99, VFW Post No. 1302-Wilson-Gugelman and West Hudson Marine Corp League.
Applications will be accepted through March 24.
Sponsors may be families, friends, businesses or organizations.
Each banner will be available for sponsorship at a cost of $110, which includes installation and features the name, photograph and service details of the hero.
Banners will be displayed throughout Kearny from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.
Printed Kearny Hometown Heroes application forms are available at Kearny Town Hall, the KUEZ office (Town Hall Annex rear entrance) and at each of the UVO houses along Belgrove Drive. Forms may be downloaded at www.kearnynj.org, or completed digitally at https://tinyurl.com/HometownHeroesForm.
For additional information, call (201) 697-1409 or send an email to email KUEZ@kearnynj.org.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.