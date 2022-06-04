Cardinal Tobin visits North Arlington for Memorial Day Mass

As the sun beamed through hundreds of American flags, casting the colors of red, white, and blue onto the graves of veterans on Memorial Day, the spouses, mothers and loved ones of those laid to rest arrived simultaneously at seven Catholic cemeteries across the Archdiocese of Newark.
They joined thousands of Catholic cemeteries nationwide in the annual Memorial Day Program, “Serving God and Country: A Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes,” to honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice with a Mass.
In North Arlington, the celebrant was Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark.
“The same Jesus that suffered and rose walks with us, and He does not abandon us,” Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., the Archbishop of Newark, said, as he comforted attendees during his homily at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. “Even when we question, even when we’re scattered, even when we encase ourselves in selfishness or despair. And true peace does not spring from not having difficulties but from being united with the Lord.”
