Obituary: Arthur C. ‘Lefty’ VanHorn dies, aged 83

Arthur C. ‘Lefty’ VanHorn

Arthur C. “Lefty” VanHorn, 83, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

Born in Jersey City, he lived in Kearny for over 30 years before moving to Manchester 15 years ago.

Before retiring, he was a member of the Teamsters Union for over 40 years. His last employment was as a shop steward and truck driver for Tropicana in Kearny.

He was a member of the North Arlington Elks Lodge No. 1992 for over 40 years.

Arthur was the beloved husband of Linda (nee Yutko); the devoted father of Arthur and his wife Christine, and Nicholas; the cherished grandfather of Joseph, Erin and Emily; the doting great-grandfather of five; and the dear brother of George Hanna and his wife Barbara, and the late Helene Poulos.

The family would appreciate donations made in Arthur’s memory to the charity of your choice

Funeral Services were handled under the direction of the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...