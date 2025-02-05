Retiring Archbishop of Washington, D.C., visiting Newark for Mass

Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory, retiring archbishop of Washington, D.C., and the first Black Cardinal to serve in the United States, will join Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, for the archdiocese’s Black History Month Jubilee Mass Sunday, Febr. 16, at 2:30 p.m. in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Cardinal Gregory will serve as the guest homilist, with the Mass livestreamed on the Cathedral Basilica’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The liturgy will also feature songs celebrating the Black Catholic experience and tradition, a procession of banners depicting Black candidates for sainthood, and —for the first time ever — a liturgical dancer performing inside the Cathedral Basilica.

All are invited to attend. Those who own African or Caribbean cultural attire are encouraged to wear it in recognition of their heritage.

“We’re honored to welcome Cardinal Gregory, who has long championed inclusivity,” said Rahsaan Garlin, associate director of the archdiocesan African American, African and Caribbean Apostolate, which organized the Mass. “Cardinal Gregory has shown through his leadership that the Catholic faith transcends ethnicity and color. We are all equal in the church and his example reinforces that.”

Cardinal Gregory’s visit follows his recent retirement as Archbishop of Washington, D.C., where he had served since 2019. He previously served as Archbishop of Atlanta and Bishop of Belleville, Illinois, among other leadership roles in the U.S. Church.

A long-time advocate for social justice and marginalized communities, he was also the first Black bishop president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (U.S.C.C.B.). During his tenure, he oversaw the 2002 implementation of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in response to the clergy abuse crisis.

As part of Cardinal Gregory’s visit, the apostolate is sponsoring an essay contest for juniors and seniors in archdiocesan high schools who are of African American, African, and Caribbean heritage. Students are invited to write about three aspects of the Mass that stood out to them. Several winners will receive prizes.

“We hope African American, African, and Caribbean young people will find inspiration in Cardinal Gregory’s visit,” Garlin said. “Many may not realize that an African American cardinal exists. Seeing someone who looks like them in such a prominent Church role sends a powerful message that they, too, can achieve great things in the church.”

In addition to the Black History Month Jubilee Mass, the African American, African and Caribbean Apostolate is planning other initiatives for the year ahead, including a March faith retreat for Black families and the annual Bishop Francis Luncheon in September. It will also continue to seek out ways of engaging African American, African and Caribbean youth. Most recently, the apostolate held a bowling night to encourage interest in religious vocations.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...