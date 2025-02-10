Lyndhurst Library’s February display honors Scouts of Unit 86

The Lyndhurst Library hosts its most recent community display designed by Lyndhurst resident Frank DeBellis showcasing BSA Troop 86 of Lyndhurst. This month marks 115 years of Boy Scouting in the United States. At the display, visitors will find photos of the activities Cub Scouts are engaged in and awards they earn. The Boy Scout shelf displays patches they can earn. Residents who may have a fun or unique collection to share should contact Library Director Donna Romeo at romeo@lyndhurst.bccls.org or (201) 804-2478, ext. 7 for more information.
