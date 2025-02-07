Applications open for 2025 Bergen County Junior Police Academy

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s and Sheriff’s offices have opened applications for the Bergen County Youth Police Academy — Class No. 19.

The Academy — which runs July 7 through July 18, 2025 — is offered to Bergen County young men and women entering the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades. There is no charge to attend the program, which is funded with cash forfeited from criminal enterprises.

The motto of the Bergen County Youth Police Academy is “Honor – Respect – Commitment.” The objective is to educate the cadets about public service including law enforcement, the judiciary, emergency services, and county government.

“Youth Academy is a unique opportunity for young people to focus on strengthening their life skills of self-respect, respect of others, teamwork, and commitment to one’s goals,” stated Prosecutor Mark Musella. “Staffed by law enforcement professionals from both the Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office, the Academy provides high school students with a real understanding of what police academy cadets experience.”

The curriculum will consist of interactive educational activities as well as physical training activities. Daily programs include presentations from law enforcement professionals, interaction with county, state, and federal agencies, and field trips.

“Through hands-on experiences and educational sessions, participants gain insight into the importance of community relations, government operations, and interagency collaboration,” stated Sheriff Anthony Cureton. “The program also emphasizes leadership development, equipping students with essential skills to become responsible and engaged members of their communities.”

Application forms are available at local high schools, police departments, or online at www.BCPO.net/youthacademy and must be submitted by Friday, April 25, 2025. Space is limited. If you have any questions, contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Community Engagement Division at 201-226-5511, or outreach@bcpo.net.

