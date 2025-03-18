North Arlington baseball seeks turnaround with young core

With just four seniors on the roster, North Arlington is, by all accounts, a young team entering this upcoming baseball season.

But since many of them got at least a taste of time on varsity and several, quite more than that, it certainly isn’t an inexperienced group either. And according to veteran head coach Paul Marcantuono, that experience has given an added motivation to this group.

“We do have a young team, a lot of sophomores, but they do have game experience,” Marcantuono said. I think that was important for them last year, as freshmen, to see what the level’s going to be like.”

Headlining the group of returnees is junior right-hander Chris Troyano, who is once again set to be the ace of the pitching staff after going 5-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43.1 innings.

“He’s had some big wins on the mound already as a freshman and a sophomore,” said Marcantuono. “We’re looking at him to lead the pitching staff and lead by example through work ethic. He already has a ton of experience on the mound and he’s ready to go.”

Senior Rohan Patel, who pitched 23 ⅓ innings last season, slides in as the No. 2 starter.

After the two veterans, it’s a host of arms vying for spots in the rotation. Sophomores Vincent Hinojosa, Danny Higgins are set for big roles after strong JV seasons last spring, as well as sophomore Alex Zaldivar, who pitched 6 ⅓ innings on varsity last year. Juniors Matt Higgins and Sam Rosamilia, as well as sophomore TJ Roman and promising freshmen Cesar Echavarria and Ariantony Monegro are also in the mix for innings.

Whoever is on the mound, they’ll have the benefit of a veteran middle infield behind him with Luis Ramos at second base and Julian Moya at shortstop. Ramos, a junior, is a three-year starter at second base, while Moya, a senior, has extensive starting experience at short.

With neither Ramos or Moya set to pitch, the Vikings will have its best defensive infield on the field at all times and the added benefit of the chemistry the two have built up the middle.

“It’s good to have Julian and Luis up the middle,” Marcantuono said. “They played together a lot last year so there’s a comfortability with each other.”

Adding to that continuity is Troyano at third base, where he was an All-League selection last season after hitting .400 with 19 walks and 25 runs scored. When Troyano is on the mound, Zaldivar and Monegro are likely to man the hot corner.

Patel is back at first base after starting a handful of games there last season with sophomore Nick Ziakos and Matt Higgins in the mix.

Sophomore Justin Tarulli takes over as the starting catcher following the graduation of three-year starter Robert Kairys. Roman and Matt Higgins could also see time behind the plate.

“Justin knew he was going to work hard and step in for (2025),” said Marcantuono. “He had that feeling and he did. He worked very hard in the offseason, he looks pretty good and he’s ready to take that next step.”

Sophomore Alex Zaldivar, who had 10 RBI in limited time last spring, is likely to be at center field, though Nicholas Stanzione, a senior, is back after not playing last year and is a strong defender in the outfield.

Rosamilia, who had 19 hits last season, headlines the group of players battling for time in the corners along with Kevin Barrone, Hinojosa and Roman.

Marcantuono doesn’t anticipate having a steady designated hitter to start the season with the role likely to be determined on a game by game basis by who needs to be rested after pitching the previous game.

North Arlington begins its regular season on March 31 against Waldwick at home before hosting Elmwood Park the next day. The Vikings benign division play on Friday, April 4 at Lyndhurst.

After going 9-16 a year ago, Marcantuono sees a group that feels it has something to prove this spring.

“They’re not happy with last year and I always tell them to get your name out there, you got to compete and they know that,” Marcantuono said. “If you look at our record, we lost some tough games last year, but I think getting off to a better start is going to open some eyes and give us confidence.

“They’re a close knit group that wants to win and they’re showing it every day at practice.”

