HCPO: Jersey City woman involved in Kearny crash behind bars with new charges

A Jersey City woman who authorities say was involved in a serious motor-vehicle crash Nov. 15 on Newark-Jersey City Turnpike that left a Pennsylvania man with serious injures has been arrested by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, that office says.

According to HC Prosecutor Esther Suarez, the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit arrested a driver, Maria Molesky, 34, of Jersey City, and charged her with with aggravated assault and assault by auto

She was taken into custody at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Secaucus Thursday, March 13, 2025, and transported to the Hudson County Jail, South Kearny, pending her first court appearance. She was still behind bars as of Friday, March 14, at 4 p.m.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Nov. 15, 2024, the Kearny Police Department was notified of a collision in the area of Newark-Jersey City Turnpike and Fish House Road. Responding officers located a Jeep Compass, driven by Molesky, which had struck a Ford F-150.

The driver of the Ford, a 56-year-old Pennsylvania man, suffered serious injuries. During a preliminary investigation, the Kearny PD arrested Molesky and issued motor vehicle summonses for reckless driving and drunken driving.

