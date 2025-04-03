Upcoming events

Several Belleville events upcoming

Special events are popping up all across Belleville this spring.

The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil renovations to Planseon Park, including Belleville’s first fully accessible playground, Saturday, April 5, at 3 p.m. at the park at 424 Stephens St., near School No. 9.

In addition to special playground features designed for children of all abilities, the park will include pickleball and basketball parks, a volleyball area and new parking.

The funding to overhaul Planseon Park did not come from Belleville taxpayers or borrowed money, but rather $1.9 million collected from developers — another benefit of town-wide redevelopment.

On Sunday, April 13, Mayor Michael A. Melham, the Township Council and the Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs present an Easter Egg Hunt at School No. 7 at 20 Passaic Ave., from 2-4 p.m., and will also include a petting zoo, face painting, a visit from the Easter Bunny and more.

A sensory friendly Easter Egg Hunt will start at 1 p.m.

Harrison Elks hosting annual Good Friday fish fry

The Harrison-East Newark Elks host its annual fish fry on Good Friday, April 18, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the lodge, 406-408 Harrison Ave. Eat in or take away will be available. Choose from baked or fried fish or fried shrimp. Each meal comes with either French fries of a baked potato. Delivery will be available to Harrison, East Newark and Kearny For more information, call (973) 485-9478.

Harrison Elks host breakfast with the Easter Bunny

The Harrison-East Newark Elks host breakfast with the Easter Bunny Saturday, April 19, at the lodge, 406-408 Harrison Ave., from 10 a.m. to non. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Be sure to bring a camera to take photos with the bunny.

Kearny Elks hosting special-needs clothing drive

The Kearny-Belleville Elks host a special needs clothing drive with dropoff set for Satuday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 601 Elm St., Kearny. Items needed include gently used clothing, work gear, jackets, coats, rain gear, leather belts, ties, pants, baby clothes, shirts, sweaters, vests, blouses, dresses, skirts, robes, scarves, gloves, handbags, uniforms, jersey and swimwear. Donations of any kind of footwear should be kept bagged separately.

Kearny Elks hosting fundraiser at Michael’s Roscommon

The Special Children’s Committee of Kearny-Belleville Elks Lodge 1050 host a special fundraiser April 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Michael’s Roscommon, 531 Joralemon St., Belleville. A portion of all meals will be donated back to the Elks.

Annual Kearny cleanup day coming later this month

Celebrate Earth Day 2025 by taking part in Kearny’s annual townwide cleanup Saturday, April 19, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Bags and gloves will be provided. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Signup locations will be at the Frank A. Vincent Marina, 277 Passaic Ave.; Arlington Depot Park, 470 Elm St.; the Girl Scout House, 635 Kearny Ave.; the PCA, 408 Schuyler Ave.; Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave.; and at the Oval, 530 Schuyler Ave.

Nutley Library closing for renovations for about two weeks

The Nutley Library is getting new carpeting and as such, will be closed from May 5 for approximately two weeks. In that time, there will be no borrowing or picking-up of tangible materials. The expected reopening is set for Wednesday, May 20. The outdoor dropbox will remain open during renovations. Questions? Call the library and leave a voicemail at (973) 667-0405, ext. 2604 or send an email to library@nutleynj.org.

NA Woman’s Club hosting beefsteak fundraiser

The North Arlington Woman’s Club sponsors a beefsteak dinner fundraiser Friday, April 25, at 6 p.m., at Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington, catered by Nightengales. On the menu: filet mignon, potatoes, salad, ice cream, soda, beer, wine, coffee and tea for $50 per person (a cash bar will be available). There will also be a trivia contest and 50/50. For more information and tickets, call Judy at (201) 354-7902.

Knights hosting Elvis dinner & show

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus host a dinner and show with Elvis, featuring Anthony Liguori, at Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, North Arlington, Friday, May 2. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by Elvis. Ticket prices are $40 per adult and $20 for kids aged 6 to 10. Reservations must be made by calling (201) 988-0183 by Tuesday, April 29. The Knights ask those attending donate a non-expired, non-perishable canned good for its Food for Families project.

North Arlington residents: Get help paying for food

The North Arlington Health Department will host presentations for residents to learn how to apply for and receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Health Department, 10 Beaver Ave., May 15 and June 19.

Appointments may be made by calling (201) 991-6060, ext. 123.

To make the application quicker, be prepared to present proof of income, proof of address, costs of rent and utilities, child- or adult-care expenses and medical expenses for those 60 and older or for those with a disability.

There is no fee to apply. If one is ever asked to pay to apply for such benefits, it is likely a scam.

Grace United Church hosting annual dinner and auction

Grace United Methodist Church, 380 Kearny Ave., Kearny, hosts its annual dinner and live auction Friday, May 2, with dinner from 5 to 6:45 p.m. The dinner is $18 for adults and $10 for children younger than 10. Pay for the baskets you’re the highest bidder on only. For more information or to donate, call Irene at (201) 998-7372 or send an email to graceunitedmethodistchurch1@verizon.net.

Lupus ribbon cutting in May

Lupus Awareness Month will be marked in Kearny with a ribbon cutting May 3 at 10 a.m. at Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave. All are invited to attend.

North-Central Elks hosting charity ball

The North Central District of the Elks Special Children’s Committee hosts a charity ball May 10 at 7:15 p.m. at the Nutley Elks Lodge. The $50 ticket includes dinner, drinks, dessert and dancing. The event is open to all Elks and their guests. Purchase tickets at your home lodge. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite NFL gear or something pink.

Scout Unit 305 hosting ‘80s tricky tray

The Scouts of Unit 305, Kearny, host an ‘80s-themed tricky tray April 26 at Hedges Hall at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. A $45 fee includes dinner and there will be prizes, door prizes, a 50-50 and more. Attendees must be 18 or older. One sheet of tickets are included, with more available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the youth of Unit 305. To purchase tickets, visit 305trickytray2025.eventbrite.com. For more information, send an email to friendsof305@gmail.com.

Salvation Army of Kearny hosting open gyms with Tom Fraser

The Salvation Army of greater Kearny, 28 Beech St., hosts open gyms Tuesday and Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. for kids aged 10 to 17. Games will be under the supervision of the immortal Tom Fraser, retired Lincoln School counselor and coach and long-time director of the Presbyterian Boys & Girls Club.

Knights hosting benefit breakfast for NAVES

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus sponsor a Sunday benefit breakfast for the North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad (NAVES) Sunday, April 6, at 10 a.m. All proceeds will be donated to NAVES. On the menu: eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, bagels, orange juice, oatmeal, cold cereal and a fruit cup. The cost is $25 for adults and $10 for kids aged 6 to 11. Reservations must be made by Wednesday, April 2 by calling (201) 988-0183. The Knights ask those attending to consider donating a non-expired, non-perishable canned food item for the Food for Families project.

NA Library hosting paper quilling workshop

The North Arlington Public Library hosts a paper quilling workshop, given by Robin K. Johnson, Saturday, April 12, starting at noon. Quilling is the art of using strips of paper rolled, looped, curled, twisted, pinched and bent and then glued together to make pretty patterns. They may be used to decorate greeting cards, boxes, Easter eggs, jewelry, mobiles and more. Space at the workshop is limited. Sign up at the reference desk.

Free concert upcoming at Nutley Public Library

The North Jersey Concert Band returns to the Nutley Public Library for a free outdoor concert Saturday, April 26, at 2 p.m. This concert’s theme is More Fan Favorites. The band will perform a wide variety of musical selections including popular songs, jazz arrangements, Broadway melodies and more. Please bring a lawn chair. The rain date is Saturday, May 3, at 2 p.m. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Nutley Public Library.

Food pantry available second Saturday each month at Belleville church

Wesley Methodist Church and Gosen Church at 225 Washington Ave., Belleville, opens its food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. The public is welcome to attend. Donations of non-perishable food are being accepted, including canned goods, pancake mix and syrup, hygiene items, paper towels and toilet paper, instant coffee, oatmeal, bottled juice, individual snacks, boxes of cereal, peanut butter and jelly and mac and cheese. For more information, contact Dana (201) 706-1104 (English) or Pastor Michael (551) 399-9931 (Español.) Patrons from all communities are welcome. ID is not required.

