Obituaries for 20 March 2024

Daniel G. Brobeck

Daniel G. Brobeck died March 16, 2024.

He was 39.

Born in Livingston, he was a lifelong Kearny resident.

Visiting will be on Friday, March 22, 2024 from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Private cremation will follow.

Dan was the beloved son of Linda Masterson and the late George Brobeck and stepson of Sue Brobeck. Loving brother of Dawn Brobeck, he is also survived by his nephew Evan Gonzalez.

Dan loved the great outdoors. He loved hiking and camping. He savored each opportunity to experience nature all year long.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation. arborday.org in his memory.

Betty Jean Melton

Betty Jean Melton, 90, of Kearny, died March 15, 2024.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Betty at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. A funeral service will be celebrated at noon and burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Mill Springs, North Carolina, Betty was a Kearny resident for 70 years. Betty worked as a sales clerk for over 30 years at Ben Franklin and Discount City prior to her retirement. Betty enjoyed bowling and gambling, especially poker. She was a devoted member of the Kearny Seniors and always looked forward to their meetings and to the trips they took together.

Betty was the beloved wife of the late Howard “Pete” Melton; loving mother of Steve Melton and his wife Sharon, Gary Melton and his wife Diane, Kevin Scott Melton and his wife Angela, and the late Beth Ann “Susie” Basso. She was the dear grandmother of Stefani, Shaun, Maude, Brenda, Kevin, Michael and his wife Carissa, and the late Steven; and adoring great-grandmother of Michael and Rosie Basso.

