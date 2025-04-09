Harrison softball looks to compete with young roster

Harrison head softball coach Keith Mair knows the learning curve is significant for a Blue Tide team where the majority of the roster has little to no experience.

So while the games now count, Harrison is admittedly still adjusting to the rigors of varsity softball in a loaded NJIC National Division.

Harrison started the season with a 15-8 victory over Manchester Regional this past Wednesday before being blown out the next day by defending North 2, Group 2 champion Rutherford.

“The whole team is pretty much new to varsity, with the exception of my two returners (Rebecca Sardinha and Breaghan Toal) I had come back,” Mair said. “Other than that, they’re all new and they all understand that they have to step up and play their role if we want to be successful.”

Sardinha is a three-year starter and beginning her second as the Blue Tide’s third baseman and leadoff hitter. The senior has hit .314 with 35 runs and 39 stolen bases over the past two seasons.

Toal moves over to shortstop from second base and is set to hit either second or third in the lineup. The junior looks to build off a solid sophomore year in which she hit .288 with 17 runs and 15 stolen bases.

While there is uncertainty in several spots on the field, having the experience of Sardinha and Toal on the left side of the infield gives Mair and Harrison some much needed stability.

“It makes things easier because a lot of balls are hitting that side of the field and they know exactly what they’re doing with the ball,” Mair said. “They call out, let the girls know who’s going where. In practice, they’re telling them who’s got cut off, who’s got backup. They’re just helping lead the team.”

Joining Sardinha and Toal at the top of the lineup has been junior center fielder Imani Colon, a transfer from Lyndhurst. Colon, had a run and an RBI in the opening win and has the potential to be an impact player for the Blue Tide.

“She’s got speed, she’s got a good arm, she’s got a good bat,” said Mair. “She has all the tools to be a really good varsity player.”

In the cleanup spot has been sophomore first baseman Kasandra Rodriguez, who had a monster varsity debut, going 2-for-2 with two walks, a hit by pitch, two runs, a RBI and five stolen bases.

Another sophomore, who had a big opener was Daniella Gutierrez, who was 3-for-3 with a walk, four RBI and two runs scored. The versatile Gutierrez will see most of her time at second base with fellow sophomore Sarah Dasilva also set for action at second. Freshman Paige Vitiello could also see time on the infield this spring.

Senior Helen Martinez and freshman Valery Toberquve are set to split time at catcher. Toberquvue, who reached base five times with three runs and two RBI in the opener, will see time in the outfield as well.

Also in the mix in the outfield are sophomores Tahlia Sosa and Briannah WIlliams as well as junior Francis Rodriguez and senior Dorimy Gomez.

Mair is hopeful that sophomore Romina Sosa will bolster the outfield in lineup later this month when she returns from injury. Sosa, who became a starter midway through last year and hit .286 with eight stolen bases.

Senior Ally Carbajal takes over as the starting pitcher with Kassandra Rodriguez and Gutierrez also potential options at the position.

Harrison looked to bounce back on April 7 when it traveled to Lyndhurst for the first of three division games this week. The Blue Tide also host North Arlington on Wednesday and then two-time defending Hudson County champion Weehawken on Friday.

On April 14, Harrison will go to Gunnel Oval to face rival Kearny.

