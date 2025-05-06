Kearny softball overcomes injuries, gets 4th seed in HCT

It would be understandable for head coach Jim Pickel and the Kearny softball team to look at its 8-7 record and lament what could have been if not for injuries and a few ill-timed poor innings.

Instead, despite the inconsistency, Kearny has reason to be optimistic as the calendar turns to May and the season hits the home stretch. The Kardinals were awarded the No. 4 seed in the Hudson County Tournament and the double bye into the quarterfinals that comes with it. Equally as important, they are starting to get healthier and are the closest they’ve been to full strength in weeks.

“I don’t think they’re intimidated by much,” Pickel said. “They think they can take on just about anyone and have a chance.”

A big reason for that is an offense, that despite some key losses is averaging an eye-opening 9.9 runs per game.

Leading that offensive charge have been a pair of senior mainstays in the middle of the order in Yaritza Cabrera and Jordan Bailey.

Cabrera, a three-year starter who moved from the outfield to first base, hits third, and has done well both in the field and at the plate.

“We needed to make some changes in the infield (after injuries) so we put her there at first and she’s been very solid for us defensively,” said Pickel. “When she steps to the plate with people on base, I expect her to drive them in and I really think she believes in herself that way now. She really feels confident that she can hit anybody.”

Behind Cabrera is Bailey, who starts in left field and despite being short in stature, can hit for power out of the cleanup spot.

Victoria Pereyra was the third senior standout in the middle of the lineup, but the third baseman suffered a season-ending knee injury in an April 19 loss to Ridgefield Park.

The loss of Pereyra has pressed sophomore Rylee Carvajal, a fine hitter in her own right, into action at third.

“She’s coming along at third base,” said Pickel. “She has a strong arm and everything.”

Carvajal isn’t the only Kardinal to move around the infield due to injuries. A preseason injury to senior shortstop/pitcher Alana Irizarry, led to junior Kathryn Schwerzler taking over at shortstop after initially being projected to start at first base. Another junior, Esther Martins has also seen time at short when Schwerzler was sidelined earlier in the season. Sophomore Abaigeal Granelli has been starting at second base.

Irizarry resumed playing late last week and is sure to provide a boost to the infield with Pickel comparing Irizarry’s return to adding a key player at the trade deadline.

In total, Kearny has had as many as five sophomores starting on a given game. Two of them are at the top of the Kardinals’ lineup.

Leadoff hitter Madison Rodriguez is a two-year starter behind the plate and has established herself as one of the area’s better catchers. Behind her in the lineup is Anastasia Guy, who starts in centerfield and is the fastest girl on the team.

Another sophomore, pitcher Cassandra Montalvo, has been a big bat in the middle of the Kardinals’ lineup. Martins has also seen spot innings in the circle as well.

“(Cassandra) likes the challenge,” Pickel said of Montalvo, who is in her first year of pitching on the varsity level. “What’s great about her is that nothing fazes her. She doesn’t get flustered out there, which is very encouraging.”

Right field has been shared between junior Ava Natosi and senior Aliana Crucinta, who moved back into the town after playing for Kearny as a freshman.

Senior Angelica Velez has seen a lot of time as the designated player recently and could also play some in the outfield.

Junior Izabella Szymanski has been Kearny’s main pinch runner and provides added depth along the infield.

Due to the double bye, Kearny’s first Hudson County Tournament game won’t be until Tuesday, May 13, when it will most likely host North Bergen in the quarterfinals. Before then, the Kardinals have independent games against Wayne Hills on Wednesday and Clifton on Friday.

