Obituaries for May 7, 2025

Paulo Brandao

Paulo Brandao died May 3, 2025.

He was 52.

Born in Portugal he lived in Newark before moving to Elizabeth.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service will take place May 7 from the funeral home. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Paulo was the son of the late Jose and Maria Brandao. Brother of Rui Brandao, Susannna Brandao-Oliviera and the late Jose Brandao, he is also survived by his nieces and nephew Jennifer, Jessica, Brandi, Brittany, Samantha and Logan along with his great-niece Isabella.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to National MS Society at donate.nationalmssociety.org.

Jennie Gorski

Jennie Gorski (nee Stachera) died April 22, 2025.

She was 98.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born and raised in Newark to Josephine and Paul Stachera, she moved to Harrison when married.

Jennie was the wife of the late Ted Gorski and beloved mother of Gerrie Gaydos (her late husband Bill.) Sister of the late Walter, John, Eddie and Francy. She is also survived by her cherished grandsons Ted and Tom Gaydos.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Dementia Society of America in her memory.

Kevin Fadeski

Kevin Fadeski died April 21, 2025.

He was 62.

His funeral arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral, Home.

Kevin was the son of Ruth and the late Paul Fadeski. Brother of Mark Fadeski (Andrena), Ruth Stone (Robert) and the late Paul. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Danielle Fadeski (Katie), April Lettieri (Frank), Jordyn Fadeski, Frankie Hernandez, Jake Stone, Paul Fadeski and Madison Fadeski along with great nephews Blake Fadeski and Andy and Dean Lettieri.

To read a more a detailed obituary, please visit the funeral home’s website.

David Lee Brown

David Lee Brown of Alamogordo, New Mexico, peacefully died at home on September 28, 2024.

Dave was born in Jersey City on Sept. 7, 1937. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He retired with 30 years of service at the rank of SMSGT. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Meritorious Medal. Dave continued serving his country as a civilian employee for 20 years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Marion Riley Brown and Alexander Brown. Additionally, he was predeceased by his wife, Aiko, and his younger sister Althea Ruth Chinsky of Florida.

Surviving are his loving daughter Tracy, his brother William Brown and his brother-in-law Stanley Chinsky, both of Florida.

He enjoyed world traveling, hunting, running marathons, playing the bag pipes and collecting old clocks and coins. His cousin once said, “Dave is a true Renaissance Man.”

David was a member of the Alamogordo, New Mexico, Free Masons.

A service take place at the Arlington Cemetery, 748 Schuyler Ave., Kearny, on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 11 a.m.

Catherine Groelly

Catherine Jean Groelly, lovingly known by many names — Cathy, Mom, Nana, Nanny and Great Nana —died peacefully April 24, 2025.

Born on March 15, 1947, to the late Agnes Glancey and Robert Allison, and lovingly raised by the late Michael and Bessie Glancey, Cathy lived a life filled with love, joy and unwavering devotion to her family.

On July 11, 1964, Cathy married the love of her life, Joseph John Groelly. Together, they built a beautiful life, raising three wonderful children and later welcoming their spouses into the family: Dawn and Daniel Malloy, Brian and Toni Groelly and Jason and Tammy Groelly.

Cathy was deeply blessed with seven amazing grandchildren, a grandson-in-law, a granddaughter-in-law and one cherished great-grandson: Abbey and Donald, Daniel and Marie, Justin, Vincent, Joshua, Tianna, Noah and Weston. Her love for them was immeasurable.

In addition to her family above, Cathy is survived by her brother Michael Glancey and partner Jen, brother Ted Glancey and wife Mary, brother-in-law Ernie Groelly and wife Charlotte, brother in-law John Wurtemberg and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Allison and wife Marion, beloved sister Patricia Glancey-Wurtemberg and her nephew Allen Groelly.

Cathy was the epitome of kindness, serving many roles throughout her life — a devoted wife, a nurturing mother, an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother, a beloved sister, a compassionate nurse and a treasured best friend.

After many years as a dedicated stay-at-home mother, Cathy answered a lifelong calling to help others. At the age of 34, she pursued a nursing degree, graduating in 1984. She went on to dedicate herself to one of the most selfless and demanding specialties in healthcare, working as a neonatal intensive care registered nurse and eventually earning her bachelor of science in nursing (BSN).

Cathy’s legacy of compassion, strength, and unconditional love will live on through all those who were privileged to know her.

Viewing was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, followed by a Catholic service at the chapel in the Mausoleum at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to St. Jude at www.stjude.org.

Bernadette Lane

Bernadette Lane died April 24, 2025.

She was 90.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Bernadette was a retired secretary from Guardian Life Insurance Company. She is survived by her cousin Dolores McGreevy.

Maria Cordeiro

Maria Cordeiro died March 30, 2025.

She was 55.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Maria worked at Shoprite in Lyndhurst.

She was the loving wife of Antonio and cherished mother of Maria Miranda and Cristovao Miranda. Also surviving is one sister.

Philip Kelichner Jr.

Philip Kelichner Jr. of North Arlington died April 25, 2025.

He was 68.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place at the funeral home. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Phil was the loving husband of Doreen (nee Fladzinski) and devoted father to Matt (Marissa), Philip (Kristen) and Tom (Sarah). Brother of Betty, Bill, Marie and the late Ronnie and Dot. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren Chase and Landyn and “one on the way.”

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Fresenius Medical Care, P.O. Box 789236 Philadelphia, Pa. 19178-9236.

Tomas Romero

Tomas Romero died April 26, 2025.

He was 76.

Arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral, Kearny.

His funeral will be conducted in Spain.

