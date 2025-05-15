Kearny HS hosts first-ever Band Aid Festival

For the first time ever, Kearny High School hosted a Band-Aid Festival, a unique and enriching event designed to support and elevate high school band programs through constructive feedback from a professional adjudicator.

This year’s judge was composer Patrick Burns, who brought his expertise and passion to the stage, offering invaluable insights to both students and directors alike.

The festival featured performances from the West New York’s Memorial High School, Weehawken High School, North Arlington High School and Kearny High School bands. Each ensemble presented a piece to a live audience, including members of the Kearny community, followed by a 20-minute clinic session with Burns.

What made this festival especially engaging was Burns’s use of a wireless microphone during the clinics — allowing the audience to hear his detailed feedback in real time and gain a rare glimpse into the educational process behind each performance.

Adding to the spirit of the day, the Kearny Band Parents hosted a concession stand, ensuring all students were well-fed and energized throughout the event. Their support and hospitality played a key role in making the festival a success.

The festival was created not only to celebrate musical talent but also to shine a light on the dedication and hard work band directors and students pour into preparing their pieces.

