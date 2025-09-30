Kearny girls volleyball looks to continue recent turnaround

After losing 11 seniors to graduation, Kearny girls volleyball coach Vicky Zicopoulos knew there would be growing pains as the Kardinals tried to develop a rotation composed almost entirely of first-year varsity players.

And while the first half of the season has seen its fair share of struggles, a strong last week of play, which included victories over Linden, Dickinson and North Bergen have the Kardinals entering October with a renewed confidence.

“I anticipate if we continue to play as well as I’ve seen in previous games, if we can keep fighting the entire game, keeping up our momentum, the communication and putting it all together for the entire game, I definitely see more wins in our future,” said Zicopoulos, whose team is now 4-7 after winning three of its last four games. “Now that we’re starting to play against teams for the second time, we know what to expect and I’m hoping to just keep the positive energy to get more wins.”

Leading the way for Kearny has been its most experienced player, senior Kathryn Schwerzler. A middle hitter the last two years, Schwerzler has found a home at outside hitter, leading the team with 56 kills and becoming the clear go-to option on offense. Schwerzler had eight kills in a three set match against Union City, then seven more two days later when the Kardinals downed North Bergen in three sets.

“She’s really stepped up and she’s doing amazing,” Zicopoulos said. “She is my most consistent player defensively and offensively.”

Sophomore Ailin Garrido (26 kills) starts at the other outside spot. Sophomore Arelis Ruiz Martinez starts at opposite for Kearny. In addition, junior Abbey Granelli splits time at outside and opposite hitter

Schwerzler’s move to the outside has opened up a spot at middle hitter for 5-foot-9 freshman Samantha Kingalahua, who has 20 kills and nine blocks.

“She has nice size and she has a nice jumping ability,” said Zicopoulos. “You can tell she’s a freshman right now, but she’s really coming into her own.”

Junior Genesis Liger starts at the other middle hitter spot. The position will be further bolstered when Isabella Alvarez returns from an early-season injury.

Senior Daniela Mantilla, the only other Kardinal with varsity experience, has taken over the starting setter spot and has 90 assists.

At libero is junior Madison Rodriguez, who had a career-high 35 digs in the win over North Bergen after recording 30 against Union City..

While Kearny has kept a small rotation early on, promising sophomores Victoria Da Silva, Lizkarla Garriga and Tayla Hyde are vying for bigger roles as the season progresses.

Kearny begins the second leg of the HCIAL American Division’s double round robin format when it traveled to Jersey City to face McNair on Monday, Sept. 29. Home matches with Hudson Catholic, Memorial and Bayonne followed leading up the seeding meeting for the Hudson County County Tournament.

