Hispanic Heritage Month ends with spectacular program at Franklin School

Kearny’s Franklin School wrapped up Hispanic Heritage Month with a vibrant celebration honoring the culture, music and history of the Hispanic community. The program, organized by the school’s Multicultural Committee, featured student performances, bilingual presentations and cultural showcases that reflected the diversity and unity in Kearny.

Students began the day with morning announcements broadcast over the school’s sound system, sharing fun facts in Spanish and English and emphasizing Hispanic heritage is celebrated not only during Hispanic Heritage Month, but every day. The song of the day, “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” by Selena Quintanilla, played throughout the halls to set the tone for the day’s festivities.

“This celebration is a beautiful reflection of who we are as a school community,” Franklin School Principal Yvonne Cali said. “It’s about honoring our students’ roots, learning from one another and appreciating how Hispanic culture continues to influence the United States and the world.”

Performances included a lively kindergarten number, “Hola con las Manos,” and a fifth-grade rendition of “Guantanamera,” a traditional Cuban song and symbol of Cuban culture performed by the school’s music class.

Third-graders participated in a parade, carrying the flags of Latin American countries in a colorful tribute to Hispanic culture and unity.

The celebration included the efforrs of ESL bilingual teacher Marlene Hinostroza, world language teacher (Spanish) Judith Guillen, ESL bilingual teacher Jennifer Gutierrez, second-grade teacher Silvina Kervel and art teacher Juliet Alicea.

The event also featured a chacha performance by Kearny High School music teacher Milagros Gonzalez and salsa performance by guest dancers Christina Piedra, artistic director of NJ TOUCH/Legacy Dance Company, and Aurilis Sanchez of LEGACY Mambo Shines.

A cultural performance representing Peru showcased traditional Andean music and attire.

Jorge Ponce and Elizabeth Santacruz coordinated Peruvian cultural dance performances and were complemented by a special presentation by the Peruvian American Cultural Association (PACA) at Rutgers University, which introduced students to Peruvian traditions and even featured performers dressed as an alpaca and guinea pig.

Adding a touch of Disney, a guest performer dressed as Mirabel from Encanto sang “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” while students enthusiastically danced and sang along.

As part of the festivities, teachers and staff prepared and shared traditional Hispanic dishes in the school library. The tasting experience gave educators an opportunity to celebrate the many cultures represented within the Franklin Elementary School community and connect over food that reflected the event’s theme of unity.

