Giangeruso, Melham and Pronti urge residents to apply for tax relief … before it’s too late

With the Oct. 31 deadline quickly approaching, the mayors of North Arlington, Belleville and Lyndhurst are urging residents, particularly senior citizens, to apply for New Jersey’s three major property-tax relief programs: ANCHOR, Senior Freeze and the new Stay NJ.

Together, these programs can provide thousands of dollars in relief to eligible homeowners and renters, helping older residents and those with disabilities remain in their homes despite rising costs.

ANCHOR (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters) provides direct property tax relief to homeowners and renters based on income and residency. Senior Freeze reimburses eligible senior citizens and residents with disabilities for property-tax increases on their primary residence. And the newly launched Stay NJ program offers residents age 65 and older (or receiving Social Security disability benefits) reimbursement of up to 50 percent of their property-tax bill, with a maximum benefit of about $6,500.

“This is meaningful financial assistance for our residents who have built their lives here and deserve to stay,” North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “These programs can make a real difference for those on a fixed income, but you have to apply by Oct. 31. Don’t miss out on money that’s already been set aside to help you.”

To make it easier, the state has introduced a single combined application form — PAS-1 — which allows qualified residents to apply for all three programs at once. Anyone age 65 or older (or receiving disability benefits) who owned or rented their primary home in 2024 may be eligible.

In Belleville, Mayor Michael Melham emphasized the importance of all eligible residents submitting applications on time.

“We don’t want anyone to leave this tax relief on the table,” Melham said. “Our goal is to make sure every eligible resident files by the deadline and gets the support they deserve.”

Lyndhurst Mayor Robert B. Giangeruso said the programs are vital for long-time homeowners who want to stay in their homes.

“These programs give our seniors peace of mind,” he said. “We don’t want anyone who’s contributed to this community for decades to struggle to stay here because of rising taxes.”

Residents can visit www.nj.gov/treasury/taxation to check eligibility and file their applications online, or call the Division of Taxation hotline at (888) 238-1233 for assistance. Paper applications are also available through municipal clerks’ offices and senior centers.

“All three of our towns are working to spread the word,” Pronti added. “Oct. 31 will be here before you know it. Apply now and make sure you get the relief you’ve earned.”

