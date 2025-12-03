The standard remains high for Lyndhurst bowling

Lyndhurst boys bowling coach Mark Offitto doesn’t need any reminders of the expectations that surround the Golden Bears program as they begin the defense of their North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 title.

But just in case Offitto does, there are plenty who are happy to remind him.

“The standard is that Lyndhurst bowling succeeds and there’s no down years,” said Offitto, who is reminded by longtime former coach Mike Rizzo. “The standard is that we compete for a league title every year. We try to make noise in the county and then we try to make a run in the section.

“Since this new format of sectionals, we’ve been to New Brunswick and I don’t really want to stop that. I’d like to make that a tradition every year to go there on Saturday for the sectional final again. That’s the standard and that’s my expectations. And the kids know that.”

Lyndhurst will look to continue that run of success with several new faces following the graduation of top bowlers Mark Rigano and Patrick O’Rourke, as well as Jayden Peterson.

What Lyndhurst does return is one of the state’s top sophomores in James Sinen. As a freshman, Sinen rolled a 177.16 average, highlighted by a 252 in the second game of last year’s sectional final against Montville.

“He’s going to take Mark’s spot and Mark kind of had that jump too when he was a freshman where he started every match as a freshman then kind of took off his sophomore year,” Offitto said. “James comes from a bowling family. He loves bowling, he wants to be great. I think he’s up for the challenge and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do this year.”

Sliding into the second spot of the lineup is another returning starter in senior Payton Rivezzi. Unlike some of the other schools in the area, Lyndhurst does not have the numbers to field a girls bowling team, so Rivezzi’s presence on the boys side is a major boost.

Last season, Rivezzi rolled a 153.71 average.

“She’s been here for four years and she has a passion for bowling,” Offitto said of Rivezzi, who will be bowling in various individual girls tournaments throughout the season. “Her family loves bowling and I’m hoping so much that she has a successful year because I know how bad she wants it.”

In the third and fourth spots are two reserves from a season ago in senior Charles Benjamin (148.14 average) and Henry Keefe (144.08 average).

In a change from previous seasons, the NJSIAA has adopted a 5-on-5 format for all matches this season. The rule change creates the need for another starter, which according to Offitto is completely up for grabs.

Sophomores Jesus Benitez and Jack Quick are vying for the spot while a trio of freshmen in Christiano Garofalo, David Calheiros and Alex Pineiro hope to work their way into the mix as well.

Lyndhurst opens the season on Friday when it competes in the Crusader Classic at Bowler City in Hackensack. The Bears’ first dual match comes on Monday, Dec. 8 against Wallington.

