Obituary: Kelsey Anne Graham

Kelsey Anne Graham

Kelsey Anne Graham of River Edge died peacefully at home Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.

She was 29.

A Funeral service will take place at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at noon. Friends and relatives of Kelsey and her family may attend her visitation on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon. Her committal service will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any donations be made to the gofundme for Javonte, Joralane and Jude. https://gofund.me/d3124e513.

