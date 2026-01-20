North Arlington girls basketball picks up the pace, wins

Under head coach Brendan Queenan, the North Arlington girls basketball has undergone a significant turnaround by playing a slow-paced, defensive-centric style of play.

This winter has seen the Vikings play at a speed not seen in years and the result is a 10-2 record, the best start North Arlington has experienced in more than 15 years.

“We are pushing the ball a lot more than we did in the past,” said Queenan of his North Arlington, which is averaging 46.2 points per game, more than eight more per game than over the past three seasons. “We’re just looking to run a lot more than we did in the past because of the personnel we have.”

For North Arlington, that personnel includes a pair of sophomore standouts for a roster that includes three capable point guards and two talented forwards.

Leading the group is sophomore Ava Friere, who has emerged as one of the NJIC’s top forwards. Friere, who led the team in scoring as a freshman at 9.8 points per game, has improved her average to 13.3 this season.

The biggest difference for the 5-foot-10 Friere, has been her increased shooting range. Friere has already made 15 3-pointers after making just one last year. She also already has more assists than last year and is on pace to more than double her steals total.

“In the summer she was starting to hit the 17, 18-foot shots and then it just kind of expanded to where she was comfortable hitting 3-point shots,” Queenan said. “She’s a matchup problem because she can play in the post, she can come out on the perimeter. She’s become such a threat. She stretches the defense.”

In particular, Friere’s perimeter shooting has opened up space in the paint for 6-foot-0 junior center Madison Kornas. Now two years removed from a torn ACL, Kornas is averaging 6.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

“We haven’t seen her best yet,” said Queenan. “I think last year was getting the rust off and now we’re starting to see what she can do. I think at some point, when she’s really there, you’ll see it because she’ll be dominating down low.”

When that does happen, it will bring another offensive dimension to a team that has found itself in the rare position of having three capable point guards, as well as Friere who can handle the ball as well.

Sophomore Alyssa Sousa, has emerged as a do-everything guard in her first year as a starter, averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.2 assists per game. The 5-foot-6 Sousa has elevated her game in recent weeks, averaging 15.0 points in seven games in January.

“(Having multiple ball handlers) has allowed Alyssa to kind of roam free and create offense,” Queenan said. “It has freed up Alyssa to get shots.”

Sousa is joined by a pair of veteran guards in seniors Charlize Torres and Lyndsay Gilbert.

The 5-foot-5 Gilbert, a three-year starter at point guard, has taken advantage of the extra scoring opportunities from playing off the ball more, averaging 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

“Lyndsay has gotten better every year and her jump shot is a lot better this year than it has been,” said Queenan. “She’s more confident getting her jump shot on her own as opposed to somebody setting her up. She’s a quiet leader and she plays great defense.”

The 5-foot-5 Torres, a two-year starter, has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Vikings, averaging 8.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

“She is the heart and soul of this team. Everything you could possibly want from a player, she gives it to you,” Queenan said. “She is the ultimate team player in that she does what’s best for the team. Right now, she’s getting the ball to everybody in good spots, she’s rebounding. She’s usually defending the other’s team’s best post player, she can play perimeter players. She just does it all.”

Off the bench, junior Amayah Saunders and senior Sophia Poremba both add to the team’s perimeter defense, while sophomore Emily Kornas gives the Vikings a third forward option. Marianna Gutierrez, also a sophomore, gives the Vikings more versatility up front.

Sophomore guards Taylor Todechine, Aylin Ramirez-Rios, Cristal Davis bring additional depth to the roster as do freshmen Sophia Villabos, Angela Riveros and Elissa Malek.

North Arlington enters the midway point first in the NJIC Patriot Division standings with a 5-0 record. The Vikings look to remain undefeated in the division with home games with Bogota on Wednesday and Lodi on Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...