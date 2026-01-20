Obituaries for Jan. 21, 2026

Catherine A. Mascola

Catherine A. Mascola of Harrison died Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

She was 83.

Funeral services were conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City and raised in Harrison, Catherine was a resident of Harrison for the past 23 years. She worked for many years as a merchandiser for American Greetings. Catherine was a member of the Harrison-East Newark Elks, the Moose Lodge of Harrison, and a lifelong parishioner of Holy Cross Church in Harrison. In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading James Patterson novels and doing puzzles.

Catherine is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Mascola; her loving children and stepchildren, James Hicks and his wife, Diane, Roseann Ferares and her husband, Peter, Diane Hicks, Rocco Mascola, and Andrea Jordan; and her cherished grandchildren, Michelle, Christine, Peter Jr., Brandy, Ryan, Jessie, Kayla, and Autumn. She was also blessed with 10 precious great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son, Norman Hicks, and her stepdaughter, Kelly Adams.

A devoted parishioner of Holy Cross Church, Catherine’s faith remained a constant throughout her life. May she rest in eternal peace.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Catherine’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or at www.stjude.org in loving memory of Catherine.

Emmaria A. Galliano

Emmaria A. Galliano of Harrison died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2026.

She was 71.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, Friday, Jan. 23. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison, at 11 a.m. Her interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Friends and relatives of Emmaria and her family may visit Thursday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Holy Cross Church in Harrison in care of the funeral home in loving memory of Emmaria.

Italo Fungaroli

Italo Fungaroli, 93, died Jan. 17, 2026 at his home.

Born in Calabritto, Italy, he served in the Italian Army from 1955 to 1957. He moved to the United States in 1957 and lived in Newark and Kearny before moving to North Arlington in 1963.

Italo was a skilled carpenter who had worked for the Roval Lumber and Millwork Company in Kearny for 35 years before retiring in 1988.

He was the beloved husband for 70 years of Lina (nee Campione), the cherished father of Nella Cappelluti and her late husband Joseph (November 2025), Pasquale Fungaroli and his cherished partner Mary Iannaccone and the father-in-law of the late Angeline Fungaroli (nee DiPopolo), the adored grandfather of Danielle Cappelluti and her fiancé Andy Ravert, Joseph Cappelluti , Isabella Fungaroli, and the dear brother in law of Maria Marcantuono. He will also be greatly missed by his many loving nieces, nephews and relatives in the United States and Italy.

The Funeral will be conducted from the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington, on Wednesday, Jan. 21 with a funeral Mass at Queen of Peace Church followed by the entombment in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Contributions in memory of Italo may be made to the North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 7088, North Arlington, N.J. 07031.

