Obituaries for Feb. 18, 2026

Peter J. Gleason

Retired Kearny Police Department Sgt. Peter J. Gleason, 56, of Rutherford, died Feb 12, 2026 at home.

Born and raised in Kearny, Peter attended St. Cecilia Grammar School, Kearny High School and William Paterson College where he was a proud member of the TKE fraternity.

Visiting will be Monday, Feb. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Private cremation will follow.

Peter married Meghan Reilly of Kearny in August 2003 at which time they moved to Rutherford and raised their sons, Reilly and Dylan, who were his pride and joy.

Peter pursued his calling into law enforcement and after graduating from the Hudson County Police Academy, Jersey City, began his career with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Department in 1995, followed by his appointment to the Kearny Police Department in 1996 where he served in Patrol, the Warrant Squad, the VICE Unit, was promoted to sergeant and ultimately retired after 27 years of service in June 2022.

Peter was pre-deceased by his parents, Edmund and Mary Gleason, brothers, Michael (Michelle) and Brian (Huynmi) and father-in-law, Frank Reilly. Peter is survived by his wife of 23 years, Meghan, sons Reilly and Dylan, siblings Ann Dowie (John), Kathleen Dwiatek (Richard), Thomas Gleason (Laura) mother-in-law Kathleen Reilly, and sister-in-law, Robin Reilly, along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues.

Peter enjoyed working on his classic cars, deep-sea fishing with friends, rooting for the NY Giants but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tomorrows Children’s Fund (tcfkid.org).

Carol Ann Mount

Carol Ann Mount (nee Mahig) died Feb. 10, 2026.

She was 84.

Born in Jersey City she lived in Kearny before moving to Toms River 26 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Carol Ann was retired from NBC. in New York City where she was an executive assistant.

Wife of the late Eugene A. Mount, she was the mother of William Lee (his wife Michelle) and sister of Lois Kaplan (her late husband Brian). She is also survived by her devoted friend Maryann Merchant along with the club girls from St. Cecilia.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial donation to Alzheimer’s Research.

Like this: Like Loading...