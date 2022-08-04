ECPO Essex County Featured HCPO Hudson County News

Coverage of crime not in our towns

4 August 2022
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster & Lisa M. Feorenzo | Co-owner

Dear Readers:

You may have noticed, the last few days, a few posts on TheObserver.com about crimes that took place in the City of Newark.

While Newark is not a city we cover on a regular basis, it is in Essex County and geographically, as you know, borders several of the towns we do cover. Our online web stats also tell us a good chunk of our readers are in Newark when they view this website.

The very same, to a tee, may be said of Jersey City. It’s a border municipality, many of our readers view the site from Jersey City and it is part of Hudson County.

We’ve decided, therefore, when we are notified of major crimes in both of those cities — or other municipalities that we draw from online — to bring them to you on the website (not in print, generally, however.)

Whether the readers are former residents who now live in Jersey City or Newark, etc., or if they’re local residents who work in these locations, we believe it is in the overall best interest for our readers to be informed of the events.

We would expect there to be a significant number of incidents brought to our attention, if the past is any indicator.

Thank you, one and all, for reading this — and for being such loyal readers to The Observer newspaper and online. We are all grateful.

Cheers,
Lisa & Kevin

