HCPO: Harrison man charged in motorized bike crash that killed Kearny woman, 72

A Harrison man has been charged in connection to a motorized bike crash that took the life of a Kearny woman in February.
On Thursday, April 23, 2026, members of the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit arrested Miguel Aguilar, 44, of Harrison, and charged him with causing death while driving suspended, Hudson County Protector Wayne Mello said.
He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Secaucus and released pending his first court appearance, tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, the Kearny Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck on Kearny Avenue between Bergen Avenue and Afton Street. Responding officers located an injured woman, later identified as Sheila Cruz, 72, of Kearny, who had been struck by a motorized bicycle. She was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where she was pronounced deceased Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined Aguilar did not have a valid license or registration to operate the motorized bicycle.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.