HCPO: Harrison man charged in motorized bike crash that killed Kearny woman, 72

A Harrison man has been charged in connection to a motorized bike crash that took the life of a Kearny woman in February.

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, members of the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit arrested Miguel Aguilar, 44, of Harrison, and charged him with causing death while driving suspended, Hudson County Protector Wayne Mello said.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Secaucus and released pending his first court appearance, tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, the Kearny Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck on Kearny Avenue between Bergen Avenue and Afton Street. Responding officers located an injured woman, later identified as Sheila Cruz, 72, of Kearny, who had been struck by a motorized bicycle. She was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where she was pronounced deceased Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined Aguilar did not have a valid license or registration to operate the motorized bicycle.

Like this: Like Loading...