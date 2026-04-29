Lyndhurst softball set for second half surge

While a 5-9 start to the season was not what the Lyndhurst softball team envisioned for itself, the Golden Bears feel a turnaround is just around the corner. Because, as head coach Diana Auteri pointed out, not only has Lyndhurst played better in recent days, but has in recent years, been a team that plays better in the second half of the season.

“It’s sad because these girls have been working so hard in practice and I see the potential. It’s there. It’s always there,” said Auteri. “It’s always the second half of the season when we start turning it up. So I feel confident that things will make a more positive turn in the second half.”

Leading the way for the Bears has senior catcher and leadoff hitter Gianna Lembo. A four-year starter, Lembo is batting a team-high .426 while also leading the team in hits (20), runs (15), RBI (13) and triples (four).

“Gianna has been a huge threat at the number one spot, setting the tone for us,” Auteri said. “It’s good to have somebody like Gianna. She’s a threat at the plate, she’s a threat on the bases. Behind the plate, she has grown and as a leader. I can’t ask for anything more.”

Two more four-year starters reside on the right side of the infield with Aitana Lozano at second base and Ava Woolis at first. Lozano, who finished sixth in the state wrestling tournament at 100 pounds, is hitting .267 with 11 runs scored while Woolis has a home run and nine runs scored.

“Those three girls started it with me as my first year head coach. It’s been great having them and they’ve been stepping it up big time, especially with their best year this year,” said Auteri. “They have definitely stepped it up and they look and play the part with confidence now. It’s going to be sad when they graduate.”

Another veteran, junior Olivia Syed, has moved from third base to shortstop and is currently enjoying a breakout season at the plate, hitting .317 with nine RBI, four triples and six stolen bases.

“She is all over the place and she’s making outstanding plays,” Auteri said. “Her bat has come alive and she is mashing the ball.”

Taking over at third base is freshman Olivia Glasser. An accomplished girls baseball player, Glasser has quickly adjusted to softball, hitting .324 with nine runs scored.

One other freshman that has cracked the starting lineup is right fielder Alexis Granata, who is hitting .278.

Sophomore Alexa Gibbons is a returning starter in centerfield and has scored 11 runs, while in left field is another returning starter in sophomore Dani Nicolette, who has 12 RBI and a team-high eight walks. Sophomore Alexa Longo has been the main designated player and is hitting .316.

Pitcher has once again been a rotation for Lyndhurst with sophomore Allie Ruiz getting the bulk of the innings so far, highlighted by her complete game 2-1 victory over Ridgefield this past week. Freshman Alyssa Zelaya had the best performance of her young career on Friday when she allowed just one run on four hits and three walks over nine innings in a 1-0 loss to Hasbrouck Heights. Longo has also appeared four times in the circle.

Lyndhurst was set to return to action on Monday at Mary Help of Christians on Monday before returning to division play on Tuesday at Wood-Ridge. The Bears enter the second half of the season third in the six-team NJIC Patriot Division with a 3-3 record.

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