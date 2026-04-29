KEARNY’S CAKE BOSSES

Kearny High School transformed its atrium into a baking competition, filled with the aroma of espresso, cocoa and fresh strawberries Wednesday, April 22, as Culinary Arts students competed in the second annual Food Wars.

This year’s “Cake Wars” edition challenged students to master complex flavors and professional presentations, with entries judged by a panel of local business owners and expert bakers.

The competition, co-sponsored by the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone (KUEZ), featured five entries from Chef Joseph Carratura’s baking class. Senior Bryan Chavez served as the master of ceremonies for the event, which welcomed distinguished guests including Mayor Carol Jean Doyle, Superintendent of Schools Flora Encarnacao and members of the Kearny Board of Education and Town Council.

The panel of judges included Gisela Barulich of Stella’s Empanadas; Moe Ramadan of The Crepe Escape; Maya Leroy of Imagine Cookies by Maya; and Gizelly DeSouza of Mina’s Cafe. These professionals evaluated each cake based on flavor, creativity, and presentation, offering students a rare bridge between classroom instruction and industry standards.

Following a rigorous judging process, the panel of local experts announced the final rankings for the 2026 competition:

First Place: Joice Medina, for her tres leches raspberry cake with white chocolate and raspberry frosting.

Second Place: Areclys Santos Castillo, for her tiramisu white cake soaked with espresso and mascarpone icing.

Third Place: Johan Vasquez and Aiden Perez, for their dark chocolate mousse cake with a coffee soak and chocolate ganache.

Fourth Place: Ashley Tavares, for her strawberry cake with strawberry buttercream garnished with fresh strawberries.

Fifth Place: Rafael Modesto Peguero Reyes, for his chocolate cake with vanilla mousse and chocolate chip cookies drizzled with chocolate ganache.

“We presented the work of our Baking II class today, and these students did an amazing job,” Carratura said. “You can imagine the immense amount of effort and coordination required to bake and decorate cakes like this. I am super proud of the hard work they put in – the cakes looked amazing and they tasted even better!”

The event highlighted the high-caliber Career and Technical Education programs available at the school, where students excel in a high-pressure, real-world environment. While the bakers showcased technical precision through intricate designs and unique flavor profiles, members of the Kearny High School Broadcasting Department managed the full media coverage of the competition. Student broadcasters captured the energy of the day and conducted on-site interviews with Assistant Superintendent Aliki Bieltz, the first and second place winners and other guest attendees.

“Every competitor excelled with beautiful presentations and unique flavors that proved the high caliber of talent we have here at Kearny High School,”Encarnacao said. “Through the KUEZ partnership, our students gained invaluable experience by sharing their work with local experts and the entire Kearny community. We were thrilled to see these bakers excel under pressure, and we know they will apply the skills they sharpened today to all their future professional endeavors.”

By connecting directly with the Kearny business community, students developed professional skills and gained insight into various career pathways, demonstrating the district’s commitment to providing hands-on, career-focused education.

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