Doyle, DeCastro hosting citizenship clinic with non-profit

The Town of Kearny in partnership with We Are One New Jersey Hudson County Center and the Portuguese Cultural Association hosts a citizenship clinic Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 408 Schuyler Ave. The initiative, led by Mayor Carol Jean Doyle and Councilwoman Marytrine De Castro, is an opportunity for individuals to learn about the journey to U.S. Citizenship.

The event is open to all individuals interested in becoming a citizen of the United States of America. Applicants will receive an overview of the naturalization process and interview preparation and will be able to submit their naturalization application on-site.

You must register to participate.

If you have any questions, contact De Castro at (201) 362-5028. To qualify for citizenship or for more information on the citizenship process, visit We Are One New Jersey at www.weareonenj.org or www.uscis.gov for details on U.S. citizenship and immigration services.

The We Are One New Jersey Hudson County Center provides U.S. citizenship application guidance, voter registration, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) application and renewal assistance, understanding of workplace rights and notary services. Services are provided at low- or no-cost. The goal of the center is to build stronger communities by educating and engaging new Americans to become active participants in democracy.

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