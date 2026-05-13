Doyle, DeCastro hosting citizenship clinic with non-profit

The Town of Kearny in partnership with We Are One New Jersey Hudson County Center and the Portuguese Cultural Association hosts a citizenship clinic Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 408 Schuyler Ave. The initiative, led by Mayor Carol Jean Doyle and Councilwoman Marytrine De Castro, is an opportunity for individuals to learn about the journey to U.S. Citizenship.
The event is open to all individuals interested in becoming a citizen of the United States of America. Applicants will receive an overview of the naturalization process and interview preparation and will be able to submit their naturalization application on-site.
You must register to participate.
If you have any questions, contact De Castro at (201) 362-5028. To qualify for citizenship or for more information on the citizenship process, visit We Are One New Jersey at www.weareonenj.org or www.uscis.gov for details on U.S. citizenship and immigration services.
The We Are One New Jersey Hudson County Center provides U.S. citizenship application guidance, voter registration, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) application and renewal assistance, understanding of workplace rights and notary services. Services are provided at low- or no-cost. The goal of the center is to build stronger communities by educating and engaging new Americans to become active participants in democracy.
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Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.