FMBA wins Kearny Little League championship

The FMBA Little League team has won the 2023 town championship. The team consists of:

Back Row, from left, coaches James Franchino, Jacob Konopka and Rich Konopka. Players standing, from left, Ethan Rivas, Arjun Sharma, Aydan Berrios, Xavier Quiles, Mateo Jara, Dominic Valera and Stephen Carfagna. Kneeling, from left, Joshua Konopka, William Franchino, David Worthey and Ethan Delantar. And, sitting, Matthew Gaters.

