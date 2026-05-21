Cardinal Tobin will celebrate Memorial Day Mass in North Arlington

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, will celebrate Memorial Day Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, on Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m. The annual outdoor service serves as a solemn tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States, as well as to all veterans and active-duty military personnel.
This year’s observance also will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, recognizing that the freedoms Americans enjoy were secured through the sacrifices of service members who often did not return home from battle.
Other Masses include:
- Maryrest Cemetery & Mausoleum, 770 Darlington Ave., Mahwah – Bishop Michael A. Saporito
- Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover – Bishop Manuel A. Cruz
- Holy Name Cemetery, 823 West Side Ave., Jersey City – Bishop Pedro Bismarck Chau
- Saint Gertrude Cemetery, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia – Bishop Elias R. Lorenzo, O.S.B.
- Christ the King Cemetery, 980 Huron Road, Franklin Lakes – The Rev. John J. Chadwick
Please Note: Memorial Day Mass no longer is celebrated at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in East Orange. Parishioners and families in that area are invited to attend Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum in North Arlington or the location most convenient to them.
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Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.