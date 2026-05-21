Cardinal Tobin will celebrate Memorial Day Mass in North Arlington

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, will celebrate Memorial Day Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, on Monday, May 25, at 11 a.m. The annual outdoor service serves as a solemn tribute to the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States, as well as to all veterans and active-duty military personnel.

This year’s observance also will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, recognizing that the freedoms Americans enjoy were secured through the sacrifices of service members who often did not return home from battle.

Other Masses include:

Maryrest Cemetery & Mausoleum, 770 Darlington Ave., Mahwah – Bishop Michael A. Saporito

– Bishop Michael A. Saporito Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover – Bishop Manuel A. Cruz

– Bishop Manuel A. Cruz Holy Name Cemetery, 823 West Side Ave., Jersey City – Bishop Pedro Bismarck Chau

– Bishop Pedro Bismarck Chau Saint Gertrude Cemetery, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia – Bishop Elias R. Lorenzo, O.S.B.

– Bishop Elias R. Lorenzo, O.S.B. Christ the King Cemetery, 980 Huron Road, Franklin Lakes – The Rev. John J. Chadwick

Please Note: Memorial Day Mass no longer is celebrated at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in East Orange. Parishioners and families in that area are invited to attend Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum in North Arlington or the location most convenient to them.

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