Lyndhurst’s Vahalla steps down as girls volleyball coach

Steve Vahalla knew that as his two kids started to grow up and become more involved in activities that it would be time for him to walk away from a Lyndhurst program that has become one of the better programs in the NJIC.

That time became official last week when after 13 years as the Golden Bears’ girls volleyball coach, Vahalla announced his resignation as head coach. He informed his team of the decision on Friday.

Vahalla leaves Lyndhurst with a stellar 201-128 record over 13 years (2013-15). He also coached the Lyndhurst boys team when the program started in 2014 through 2019.

“It was tough, but being able to spend more time with my daughter and son is making it a bit easier,” said Vahalla. “As they begin their lives and activities, I always told myself I wanted to make sure I was present and able to attend everything I can for them.

“The past 13 years at Lyndhurst have been some of the best of my life and I’m so proud of what we built. We have accomplished so much and I’m forever grateful for each and every athlete I coached in LHS.

“I really had no idea how much I meant to some of these kids. By announcing this decision, I was not fully prepared to hear or learn about the impact I had on a lot of them. Although I knew I helped a few of them along the way, because they informed me when they graduated, coaching for me was something I believe came naturally. I always wanted to make sure each and every player on the team enjoyed their time, learned something and had fun while doing it.”

As a player Vahalla was an All-State outside hitter at Bloomfield and followed that up with an All-American college career that started at Ramapo and finished at Kean. After graduating from Kean, where he is a member of their Hall of Fame, Vahalla went straight into coaching at Lyndhurst.

While the Bears were under .500 his first two seasons, they quickly turned it around after that, qualifying for the state tournament 11 consecutive seasons.

In addition, Vahalla’s teams won two NJIC division titles, had three 20+ win seasons and reached two state sectional finals. They also won the Harrison Summer League each of the past two summers.

The most memorable of those teams and moments was in 2024 when the Bears won their first sectional title since 1990 when it defeated Mendham, 23-25, 25-11, 25-17, for the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 title in front of a sold out gym at Lyndhurst.

“That sectional title was a memory I will cherish forever,” Vahalla said. “It was hard work, determination and love for the game that we accomplished that title!”

Last year, despite having just one senior in the rotation, Lyndhurst went 16-12, led by sophomores Madison Herman, Jaylin Vuono Reid and Olivia DeRuvo, who were all All-NJIC Colonial Division selections as sophomores.

With every starter back from that team, the next head coach, which has yet to be determined, inherits a team poised to win right away.

“I trust in what was built and I know the commitment and dedication within the LHS girls volleyball program will not fade,” said Vahalla. “The foundation was built and I’m looking forward to continuing to see it grow. The returners are eager and ready for success this season.”

While it had only been a few days since Vahalla had made his decision, he was admittedly taken aback by all the former players who had reached out since.

“The amount of former players who reached out to me was remarkable,” Valhalla said. “The stories, memories, thankfulness, gratefulness, it was a lot to take in and I was emotional reading and hearing them all. Coaching at Lyndhurst was an honor of a lifetime!”

Like this: Like Loading…