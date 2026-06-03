NAPD hosting bike-safety event Saturday

The North Arlington Police Department hosts a bicycle safety event Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at Borough Hall, 214 Ridge Road.
The event is open to cyclists of all ages.
The event will feature roadway safety education, a skills competition and on-site bicycle registration through Project 529, a nationwide stolen bicycle recovery program. Participants must wear helmets to take part in event activities.
“Bicycle safety is something we take very seriously in North Arlington,” Councilwoman Donna Bocchino said. “We want every resident — young and old — to feel confident and safe while riding in our community. This event is a great opportunity to learn, practice skills and get your bike registered.”
Project 529 is a nationally recognized bicycle registration platform used by law enforcement agencies across the country to help reunite stolen or lost bikes with their owners.
“We encourage cyclists of all ages to come out and join us,” Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “Registering your bicycle is a simple step that can make a big difference if it is ever stolen or lost.”
The 2026 Bicycle Safety Event is free and open to all.
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