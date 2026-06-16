RWJBarnabas grant to Kearny Health Department will support preventative health care, social service & more

Editor’s note: This story is updated with comments from Kearny Health Officer Annie McNair.

RWJBarnabas Health has awarded combined $1.7 million to support local organizations working to address barriers to care, food insecurity and economic stability among underserved communities in Hudson County, including a $400K commitment to the Town of Kearny’s Health Department.

The grants are fully funded through RWJBarnabas Health’s Our Healthy Communities initiative and supported by state appropriations to address the social determinants of health to create stronger communities and improve health outcomes for residents.

This, importantly, means the program will not cost the Kearny taxpayer a dime.

“There are few better investments than the ones we can make in the communities we serve through the partners with whom we share common values,” Mark E. Manigan, president and chief executive officer of RWJBarnabas Health, said. “Whether it is combatting food insecurity or eliminating barriers to social services and healthcare, these investments are driven by a shared mission of building and sustaining a healthier Hudson County and New Jersey. I thank County Executive Guy and his team for their efforts in making this day possible.”

Specifically, the funding will support the Kearny Department of Public Health and Environmental Protection to improve resource navigation to connect residents of low socioeconomic status to preventative healthcare and social services. The health department will also hire additional staff to promote community events and support seniors applying for Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP and other assistance programs.

Meanwhile, the Youth Foundation of Jersey City (YFOJC), North Hudson Community Action Corporation and Hudson Pride Center will receive the balance of the funding.

RWJBarnabas says through Our Healthy Communities, it’s partnering with local leaders, health care providers, clergy, civic and community-based organizations to strengthen critical social and health care infrastructure and expand patient access to care, healthy foods, nutrition education, transportation, economic mobility and stable housing.

Through the community health resources from the State of New Jersey, RWJBarnabas Health has reinvested more than $151 million in community health initiatives beyond traditional medical care to build and sustain long-term health for the residents and communities it serves.

Annie McNair, Kearny’s health officer, says she’s thrilled with what her department will be able to do thanks to this grant.

“The Kearny Department of Public Health is very excited and grateful to have received funds from Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health. Our core values are to improve health equity and quality of life for all of our residents as well as create a healthy environment in the Town of Kearny through community partnerships,” McNair, in her fifth year as Kearny’s top health official, said. “In order to provide resource navigation and connect Kearny residents to preventive healthcare services and resources, we plan to use the funds to implement a software-based message board that will send emails or texts of health-related events to Kearny and East Newark residents who register for this service.

“During our recent Community Health Needs Assessment, conducted between October 2023 and January 2025, one of the top identified health barriers was lack of community communication. Therefore, we will be able to minimize communication gaps by sharing information and ultimately providing health equity by diminishing food insecurities and reducing barriers to social services and healthcare.”

And lastly, Mayor Carol Jean Doyle expressed her own gratitude.

“Thank you RWJBarnabas Health for understanding the needs of our residents for health care and social services,” Kearny Mayor Carol Jean Doyle said. “Your grant will benefit those who struggle trying to navigate and receive assistance. This grant will play a critical part to ensuring essential services.”

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