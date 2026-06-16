Black bear safely removed from tree in Lyndhurst

First, the Knicks win an NBA championship, and now a black bear found its way to Lyndhurst. It’s been a really unique last few days to say the least.

Deputy Chief Paul Haggerty says the bear was first spotted near the area of the 200 block of Webster Avenue, roaming about. Officers were able to isolate the bear while placing an area daycare in a shelter in place out of an abundance of caution.

State wildlife officials drove down from Sussex County and used a tranquilizer to get the bear, believed to be about a year old, out of a tree, safe from harm.

Haggerty reports the bear is OK and will be returned to its natural habitat somewhere in Sussex County.

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