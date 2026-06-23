Lyndhurst’s Jarvis ends career with Defensive MVP, key interception at Bergen All-Star Game

In the Lyndhurst group photo. Left to right: Thomas Awida, Justin Marmorato, Shadeed Smith Jr., coach Rich Tuero, Omar Ali, Matthew Vargas and Nate Boyd.

Matthew Jarvis knew that Saturday’s Bergen County All-Star Game was almost certainly going to be the last football game he ever plays. The Lyndhurst linebacker couldn’t write a better final chapter to a football career that began on the same Joseph P. Cipolla Field.

On what proved to be his final play, Jarvis intercepted Dylan Ferrera of Waldwick to put the finishing touches on a 7-6 victory for the South team over the North.

The game-winning interception earned Jarvis Defensive MVP for the South. He also recovered a fumble late in the first half.

“For me at least, it’s probably my last football game I ever play. So it was bittersweet,” said Jarvis, who will attend Clemson University. “I’d say. I left everything I had out there and I’m sure they did as well.”

For many, the Bergen County All-Star Game was the last time they ever put on the shoulder pads and helmet. It was a moment that wasn’t lost upon them, especially for those locally.

“It was very surreal. I’ve been playing football since I was six,” Lyndhurst cornerback Nate Boyd, who will be wrestling at Bloomsburg next year, said. “It was definitely not sad (to be the last game), but I was happy I got to do it one more time. It was a good way to end it.”

“I’m glad that it ended in a win and especially that it ended with me getting the game sealing interception. It was a great feeling. Something I’ll think about for the rest of my life.”

“That was the best he’s ever played,” Lyndhurst head coach Rich Tuero said. “He finished strong, it was awesome. It was good stuff. I’m proud of him.”

As the head coach of the South team, Tuero had plenty to be proud of. In a series that the North side has completely dominated historically, it was the South, especially on defense, which set the tone. After allowing a touchdown on the first drive of the game, the South defense dominated, forcing three turnovers without allowing a single point the rest of the way.

Daniel Nifah of Hackensack’s sack and forced fumble was picked up by Jarvis, to preserve a 7-6 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, the North entered the red zone on three separate occasions, only to be denied each time. Lyndhurst’s Shadeed Smith Jr. as well as Nifah shared a sack on fourth down from the 14 late in the third quarter.

In the fourth, it was two players from rival Becton, who delivered the big play in the clutch. Everett Bell’s openfield tackle on Francisco Then, created a turnover on downs with 8:35 remaining. The next drive saw the North drive the ball all the way down to the two. But a run for a loss and two offensive penalties pushed the North back to the 18 when Becton’s Nico Ragozzino intercepted a pass with 2:33 remaining.

“It’s awesome, man. Becton, Lyndhurst, Saddle Brooke, Rutherford, I mean, all of us coming together, winning the game, is freaking awesome. There’s nothing better.”

A three-and-out gave the North one more chance, which ended with Jarvis’ interception with 1:51 left.

“It’s crazy (getting to be teammates with these guys),” North Arlington defensive tackle Jacob Soler said about the opportunity to be teammates with longtime local rivals. “I only had five days of practice with these guys, but they’re all like my brothers and I love that I can share this win with them.”

Soler, who will be walking on at Bowling Green State this fall, often lined up besides Smith on the interior of a dominant South defensive front. Cornerback Nate Boyd from Lyndhurst broke up a pair of passes in the end zone in the fourth quarter for a defense, which also included linemen Omar Ali and Thomas Awida.

Lyndhurst offensive lineman Justin Marmorato and North Arlington receiver Brady Kolano also were among the local products that competed in the game on Saturday.

This past Tuesday was also the annual Paul Robeson All-Star East-West Football Classic, in which the East Team, composed of players from Essex, Hudson and Union Counties, defeated the West, 18-3. Nutley’s Jalyn Caraballo, who recovered a fumble in the win, highlighted the group of local participants, which also included Belleville offensive lineman Keith Greeley and Bloomfield defensive lineman Shane Fernandez.

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