Thiele-Reid wins town Little League championship

Thiele-Reid defeated FMBA in two games with a score of 7-1 and 5-1 to finish the season with a 15-1 record, outscoring opponents 187-45, in winning a town championship. Pitchers totaled 180 strike outs on the season, with Nicholas DeRay and Jadiel Maldonado anchored the pitching. Offensively, all players contributed to the season with every player getting multiple hits on the year. Finn Corbett led the team with only two strike outs at the plate during the year.

The team includes, from left, front row, Bo Shockley, Kenny Valentin, Nicholas DeRay, Finn Corbett, Jadiel Maldonado, Allen Rangel, Jason Lonnay and Josiah Cortes. Back row, from left, Head Coach Jack Corbett Jr., sponsor Steve Thiele, Ethan Saavedra, Michael Dinuzzo, Jose Vargas, Assistant Coach Justin Avitable, Vincent Avitable, Assistant Coach Jack Corbett Sr. and Assistant Coach Jack Corbett III.

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