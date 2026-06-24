Thiele-Reid wins town Little League championship

Thiele-Reid defeated FMBA in two games with a score of 7-1 and 5-1 to finish the season with a 15-1 record, outscoring opponents 187-45, in winning a town championship. Pitchers totaled 180 strike outs on the season, with Nicholas DeRay and Jadiel Maldonado anchored the pitching. Offensively, all players contributed to the season with every player getting multiple hits on the year. Finn Corbett led the team with only two strike outs at the plate during the year.
The team includes, from left, front row, Bo Shockley, Kenny Valentin, Nicholas DeRay, Finn Corbett, Jadiel Maldonado, Allen Rangel, Jason Lonnay and Josiah Cortes. Back row, from left, Head Coach Jack Corbett Jr., sponsor Steve Thiele, Ethan Saavedra, Michael Dinuzzo, Jose Vargas, Assistant Coach Justin Avitable, Vincent Avitable, Assistant Coach Jack Corbett Sr. and Assistant Coach Jack Corbett III.
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Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.