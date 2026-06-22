Remembering Barbara Ann Condon

Barbara Ann Condon sadly died Sunday, June 21, 2026 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany New York.
The Town of Kearny and especially St. Stephen’s Church has lost a dedicated and loving friend.
Visiting will be on Wednesday, June 24, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. She will be buried near her home at the Fish Mountain Cemetery in Lake Pleasant, New York.
Barbara was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Arlington Woman’s Club and the Chamber of Commerce when she lived in Kearny. She was a very active parishioner and volunteer at St. Stephen’s Church. Currently, she was a Lake Pleasant, New York, Library Book Club member and Chamber of Commerce member. She was a volunteer driver for the elderly of Hamilton County and was a volunteer for Twigs.
Many would know her from many years of ownership of the Condon Funeral Home in Kearny.
Barbara was the daughter of the late Raymond and Loretta Condon and beloved wife of Jim Svec. She was the loving mother to Christopher Svec (Glenys) and Andrew Svec (Kerri). Sister of Cathie LaVance, Mare Condon, PJ Condon and the late Patti and Ray Condon, she is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Carly, Madison, Lylah, Reagan, Leah and Andrew.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Stephen’s Church in her memory.
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Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.