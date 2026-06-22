Remembering Barbara Ann Condon

Barbara Ann Condon sadly died Sunday, June 21, 2026 at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany New York.

The Town of Kearny and especially St. Stephen’s Church has lost a dedicated and loving friend.

Visiting will be on Wednesday, June 24, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. She will be buried near her home at the Fish Mountain Cemetery in Lake Pleasant, New York.

Barbara was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Arlington Woman’s Club and the Chamber of Commerce when she lived in Kearny. She was a very active parishioner and volunteer at St. Stephen’s Church. Currently, she was a Lake Pleasant, New York, Library Book Club member and Chamber of Commerce member. She was a volunteer driver for the elderly of Hamilton County and was a volunteer for Twigs.

Many would know her from many years of ownership of the Condon Funeral Home in Kearny.

Barbara was the daughter of the late Raymond and Loretta Condon and beloved wife of Jim Svec. She was the loving mother to Christopher Svec (Glenys) and Andrew Svec (Kerri). Sister of Cathie LaVance, Mare Condon, PJ Condon and the late Patti and Ray Condon, she is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Carly, Madison, Lylah, Reagan, Leah and Andrew.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Stephen’s Church in her memory.

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