DEVELOPING NEWS: Lyndhurst cops searching for missing 51-year-old man

The Lyndhurst Police Department is actively conducting a missing-person investigation.

Vitorino Cirne, seen in the photo with this post, was reported missing early Thursday morning April 12, to the LPD.

Cirne is 51, 5’7” tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes, brown and gray hair and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing blue lounge pants and a black Adidas zipper-front jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

Cirne left his residence between 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., the morning of the April 12 — in his vehicle — which has since been recovered in Lyndhurst in the area of Kingsland and Riverside avenues.

Cirne is employed by the United States Postal Service in Kearny.

Anyone who may have seen or who may have had contact with Cirne — or who has any information at all — is asked to contact the Lyndhurst Police Department immediately at 201-939-2900.

The LPD is being assisted in the investigation by the New Jersey State Police, the Nutley Police Department, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, the Maywood Police Department, the Lyndhurst Fire Department and the Bergen County Regional SCUBA Task Force.

“We ask that the privacy of the family be respected and all inquiries be directed to the Lyndhurst Police Department,” the LPD said in a written statement.

No other information is currently available.

Updates will be provided by the LPD — and The Observer — as they become available.

