Lyndhurst PD: NA man arrested on burglary charges

A 25-year-old North Arlington man finds himself behind bars at the Bergen County Jail after residents were able to identify him to police after he allegedly attempted to break into numerous vehicles on Kingsland Avenue in Lyndhurst on Nov. 15, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the LPD’s public-information officer said.

According to Auteri, that morning a little bit after midnight, neighbors saw Angel Santos attempt to and in some cases, gain access to, several vehicles that were parked on the street.

Officer Mike Scalese was in the area and was able to get a description of Santos from residents who reportedly saw the incidents go down.

A short while later, Officer Anthony Calabro noticed a man who matched Santos’s description and took him into custody with Sgt. Charles Giangeruso.

Police reportedly found coins, sunglasses and other personal items, proceeds from the burglaries, on Santos.

Santos, meanwhile, was charged with three counts of burglary before he was remanded to the county, pending court. Auteri said at least four more victims have come forward with statements, so further charges against Santos may be forthcoming.

“This is as good a time as any to remind residents to lock their cars, take all valuables out of cars at night and to be sure never to leave keys or fobs inside vehicles,” Auteri said. “We don’t want to see things like this happening in Lyndhurst, but unfortunately, criminals often pounce on opportunities when doors are left unlocked. We also hope residents will remind elderly residents and loved ones of the same — never leave doors unlocked or anything of value in cars overnight.”

