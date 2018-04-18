KPD searching for missing man, Rogelio ‘Rollie’ Mendez, 40

The Kearny Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating Rogelio “Rollie” Mendez, a 40-year-old man of Puerto Rican descent, who was reported missing Tuesday, April 17.

Mendez is described as 5’11”, approximately 215 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He speaks both English and Spanish.

Mendez was last seen at his home in Kearny on April 17. He is believed to have been wearing a brown suede jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers. Mendez is not believed to have access to a vehicle.

He is known to frequently smoke cigarettes.

Prior to moving to Kearny, Mendez lived in Budd Lake (Mount Olive Township), Paterson and Puerto Rico.

It is asked that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rogelio Mendez contact the Kearny Police Department, attention Det. Neil Nelson, at (201) 998-1313, ext. 2834.

Tips can also be emailed to tips@kearnynjpd.org or entered via the online tips portal at https://www.kearnypolice.org/submit-a-tip.

