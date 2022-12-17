PBA 21 joins Elks, Doyle to distribute toys to Kearny families

The Kearny Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 21 participated in the Kearny Giving Tree on Saturday, Dec. 17, which was organized by the Kearny Elks Lodge and Third Ward Councilwoman Carol Jean Doyle. Collectively they worked hand-in-hand to distribute toys to over 200 Kearny children and over 75 turkeys to families.

A major haul of the distributed toys were donated to the Kearny PBA and FMBA Annual Toy Drive by residents, local businesses and members of the PBA, FMBA and CS-11. The turkeys were donated by Walmart with the assistance of Walmart Asset Protection Coach Lindsay Lal.

“It was a pleasure to work hand-in-hand with the Elks Lodge, Councilwoman Doyle, volunteers and our local labor union partners to unite and engage with the community to provide toys to children and turkeys to families in need during this holiday season,” Kearny PBA President Mina Ekladious said. “Members of the Kearny PBA expressed their delight to once again give back to the community post COVID-19. I would like to thank my membership for dedicating their personal time for a noble event that directly benefits our community and our commitment to keeping Kearny first. On behalf of the PBA we would like to wish the community a happy, healthy and safe holiday and New Year.”

