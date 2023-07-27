Lyndhurst has National Night Out covered

Lyndhurst’s National Night Out celebration Aug. 1 will include interactive displays. demonstrations, giveaways, food and dessert vendors, a movie under the stars and more.

Residents will also be able to meet with local first responders.

The movie at dark will be “Super Mario Bros.”

It all kicks off at 6:30 p.m., at Town Hall Park.

