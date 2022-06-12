Tired of Kearny’s parking woes? You may chime in at special meeting June 21

Kearny residents get a chance to chime in with their recommendations about how overnight parking in town might be improved at a public meeting slated for later this month.

The town has hired Advanced Parking Planning Systems LLC, headed by Robert P. Baselice, to draft a feasibility study for the establishment of a municipal parking program that will likely incorporate overnight parking permits in residential neighborhoods.

Baselice, executive director of the North Bergen Parking Authority, has more than 17 years of parking management experience in Hudson County.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, in the Town Hall council chambers, 402 Kearny Ave. Town Clerk Pat Carpenter said after this meeting, the town will undertake long-awaited renovations of the chambers to upgrade the facility and the sound system.

Until the work is completed, meetings of the mayor and council will take place in the Kearny High School auditorium, Carpenter said. No timetable has been given for the duration of the project. Questions about the scope of the work were referred to Town Administrator Steven Marks, who is out of the country on vacation through mid-June.

What is known, however, is the town has authorized West Hudson Lumber & Millwork, of Kearny, to install “council chamber cabinets with top” at a cost of $37,368 and Gilchrist Renovations, of New York, to furnish “council chamber walls and floors” for $27,714, according to purchase orders in the town finance office.

Learn more about the writer ... Ron Leir | For The Observer Ron Leir has been a newspaperman since the late '60s, starting his career with The Jersey Journal, having served as a summer reporter during college. He became a full-time scribe in February 1972, working mostly as a general assignment reporter in all areas except sports, including a 3-year stint as an assistant editor for entertainment, features, religion, etc. He retired from the JJ in May 2009 and came to The Observer shortly thereafter. He is also a part-time actor, mostly on stage, having worked most recently with the Kearny-based WHATCo. and plays Sunday softball in Central Park, New York

