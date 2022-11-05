Styple speaking at library Nov. 12

Renowned Kearny historian and local author William Styple returns to his hometown to talk about his latest book, “General Philip Kearny: A Very God of War,” Saturday, Nov. 12.

Styple, who has written, co-written and edited more than 20 works on the U.S. Civil War, will deliver prepared remarks and then field questions from the audience.

Copies of the 880-page biography of Kearny, who commanded the 1st New Jersey Brigade in the Civil War and for whom the Town of Kearny takes its name, will be available for purchase.

The book represents the culmination of more than half a century of research by Styple on Gen. Kearny, an heir to a fortune who forsook a career in law for the battlefield.

The program begins at 1 p.m. at the upstairs museum in the Kearny Public Library, 318 Kearny Ave. The session runs through 2:30 p.m.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to the library by visiting www.kearnylibrary.org or by calling 201-998-2666.

— Ron Leir

Learn more about the writer ... Ron Leir | For The Observer Ron Leir has been a newspaperman since the late '60s, starting his career with The Jersey Journal, having served as a summer reporter during college. He became a full-time scribe in February 1972, working mostly as a general assignment reporter in all areas except sports, including a 3-year stint as an assistant editor for entertainment, features, religion, etc. He retired from the JJ in May 2009 and came to The Observer shortly thereafter. He is also a part-time actor, mostly on stage, having worked most recently with the Kearny-based WHATCo. and plays Sunday softball in Central Park, New York

