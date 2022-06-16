DEVELOPING — KPD: 1 OF 2 suspects apprehended after chase from Walmart into Harrison

UPDATE, 5:40 p.m., June 16 — The one apprehended suspect has been identified as Joseph C. Young-Stewart, 25, of Newark. Harrison Sgt. Marc Silva captured him. The man was driving on a suspended license and had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The second suspect remains at-large.

A police chase from the Kearny Walmart parking lot ended with the vehicle’s occupants bailing near the Wendy’s in Harrison, though one is in custody, police said.

This afternoon, in the 2 o’clock hour, police said the chase began after a stolen Mercedes SUV, out of Holmdel, was pinged at Walmart.

Kearny Police Officers Sean Kelly and Mina Ekladious were sent to the lot, pulled behind the pinged vehicle and then it took off. They followed the suspect vehicle from the parking lot, at first losing sight of it on Harrison Avenue, but then found it riding Route 280 West.

The vehicle then exited at Essex Street and the occupants then jumped out near Wendy’s.

One of the two was quickly apprehended and police continue to search the area for the second suspect with the assistance of the Hudson County K-9 Unit. Both are males.

Capt. Timothy Wagner noted social media reports of there being a robbery at the Walmart were, in fact, false.

We’ll bring you more details as soon as they become available.

